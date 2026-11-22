Seven goals, including a wicked bicycle kick. That’s Christian Pulisic’s output in the last six starts for club and country.

After a career-worst goal drought in the spring and equally disappointing World Cup display this summer, it appears the 28-year-old forward has finally reached the summit of his own personal uphill battle, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“I can tell you today that Pulisic, maybe, is the player that we cannot replace,” AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim said ahead of Sunday’s 5–1 win against Frosinone, in which Pulisic scored his latest banger. “The characteristics of turning between the lines, we don’t have another Pulisic.”

“There is nothing that I can say better than saying that Pulisic has some characteristics that, if we don’t have it on the pitch, the team feels a lot that Pulisic is not there,” Amorim added. “From that, you can understand how important Pulisic is for us.”

A FIVE-STAR SHOWING FROM MILAN ⭐



Christian Pulisic with a delightful dink to continue the Rossoneri party 👏



Stream Serie A on @paramountplus 📺 pic.twitter.com/pgmSQ9Ikfx — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 22, 2026

Pulisic’s nearly 100-yard breakaway to goal marked an emphatic return to Milan following his most prolific international camp with the U.S. men’s national team in years. “Captain America” scored a brace in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals last week, headlining a 6–0 win over Haiti. It was his first competitive goal for the Stars and Stripes in nearly two years and his first brace in over three.

He followed up that performance with a bicycle kick in Tuesday’s second leg, acrobatically flinging his legs over his head to redirect an improbable cross from midfielder Weston McKennie in an ultimate 2–0 victory. It was a goal unlike one Pulisic has ever scored before, a theatrical parting gift for manager Mauricio Pochettino in his last match on the USMNT’s touchline.

His dazzling display in red, white and blue was simply an extension of his recent form with Milan. In his last three club starts, Pulisic found the back of the net, including the game-winner over Serie A foe Genoa on Nov. 8. He is up to four goals and one assist in just eight league appearances.

“He's not that kind of guy that speaks a lot, but [he] speaks on the pitch without speaking. He wants the ball all the time, and you could feel it against Genoa,” Amorim said. “If you see all the plays, Pulisic is the guy that pulls the team up. Him and [Adrien] Rabiot. These two players are at the level that if we miss one of them, we are [feeling it]. He is our present. He is going to be our future, and I think he has potential to do more.”

Amorim’s Faith in Pulisic Never Wavered—But He Takes One Precaution

Ruben Amorim (right) never lost faith in Pulisic. | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Pulisic’s recent brilliance was rewarded with a fresh contract with Milan through the summer of 2031.

“It helps any player to feel the confidence from the club,” Amorim remarked. “[That] was clear [when] the club showed him a new contract. That helps always a player.”

He put pen to paper on Oct. 30th, just 24 hours before he came out blazing against rival Inter Milan in the Derby della Madonnina, finding the back of the net four minutes into the bitter clash at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

However, Pulisic hasn’t always been this strong in the new season. In fact, he remained an unused substitute throughout the first three matches of 2026–27, a situation that deeply “upset” the star, according to Amorim. It took him over a month to crack into Milan’s starting lineup, a result of his various summer injuries that severely curbed his desperate resurgence.

Nevertheless, Amorim’s faith in Pulisic never wavered, even while relegating him to the bench.

“Pulisic is a really talented player. He is perfect for the way I think about football,”Amorim said during preseason. “I know the strengths of Pulisic; he will be supported in our club. I know he had some criticism after the World Cup elimination, but I am here to say we believe a lot in him, have a clear plan to use all the qualities that he has, so I can say to you that Pulisic is really important for us.”

As the season progressed, that has reigned true. Milan is currently undefeated when Pulisic is in the starting lineup, winning six matches while drawing one. Without him in the starting lineup, the team is 3-4-2.

Nevertheless, Amorim knows that simply throwing Pulisic into every starting lineup is not the solution. Given the forward’s history of injury setbacks, the manager understands that strategizing his minutes will be the only way to preserve this current form.

“We cannot forget the injuries, the way we need to build the player in order to [suit] the context,” Amorim cautioned. He has withheld Pulisic from the starting lineup for each of the four Europa League matches thus far and may continue to do so.

“There are some moments in Europe, in the last schedule, we had to save, a little bit, Pulisic,” Amorim explained.

Pulisic may be back to his best, but not without a price.