USMNT Stock Up, Stock Down: Robinson’s Backflips; Richards’s Road to Recovery

The 2026 World Cup is on the horizon, and the U.S. men’s national team is as confident as it could be heading onto soccer’s grandest stage.

The Stars and Stripes took a serious gamble last week, facing two powerhouses in No. 15 globally ranked Senegal and No. 10 Germany for two final friendlies before the tournament. The USMNT knew that on the one hand, it could be utterly embarrassed and lose all sense of momentum. On the other, though, it could secure two positive outings and walk away with the swagger of a real contending team.

With a 3–2 win over Senegal and a solid 2–1 loss to Germany, the U.S beat the house. The squad was firing on all cylinders, coming together in just one week’s time to form the identity of a front-footed, hungry team that threatens to do some damage. It was a brilliant effort all around, but of course, some players stood out more than others, those poised to shine the brightest this summer on home soil.

Here’s our stock up, stock down analysis for the USMNT this week, the last before it commences World Cup play on Friday against Paraguay.

USMNT Stock Up

Antonee Robinson

Antonee Robinson could not have hit this any better 🤯



(Via @USMNT) pic.twitter.com/bVAlfSdU2E — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 6, 2026

Star left wingback Antonee Robinson scored a highlight-reel goal against Germany on Saturday, one so masterful that it will be etched into his mind forever.

In the 36th minute, Christian Pulisic took a corner kick, swinging the ball to the center of the box. The cross was cleared by a German defender, soaring toward the top of the box. Robinson, waiting just outside it, timed the ball’s descent perfectly, nailing it first time out of the air with his left foot into the upper part of the net past the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Oliver Baumann. The ball was struck with such power that had Baumann even managed to properly time his jump, he still stood no chance of saving it. All on-field teammate Folarin Balogun could do was put his hands on his head in utter disbelief.

Robinson’s theatrics didn’t end there, though. He sprinted down the pitch before doing a round-off back handspring into a full backflip, his signature celebration. The 28-year-old then turned to the crowd and encouraged them to cheer and get off their feet.

The Fulham star has long been a key asset to the USMNT, and was even named the 2024 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year; however, a knee injury kept him sidelined for much of 2025, including the Concacaf Gold Cup. The defender has returned to the pitch revitalized, though, commanding the left flank with flashy, dynamic runs, a relentless work rate and a knack for the goal. Those attributes combined with his theatrical acrobatics will certainly make him a fan favorite this summer in front of home supporters.

Chris Richards

Chris Richards (left) is back to training. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

The star center back rejoined the USMNT’s training on Monday with no restrictions, a positive sign as he works towards a swift recovery from his ankle injury suffered late last month with club side Crystal Palace.

He anticipated to be back to full health by Friday’s opener when speaking to Sports Illustrated last week; and he has since doubled down on that sentiment.

“I’m ready to go,” Richards told the press on Wednesday. “It’s the World Cup. I was going to make myself ready regardless. ... If there’s any time to sacrifice yourself, it’s now. I know I’m able to play Friday, but I don’t make those decisions.”

The biggest priority for manager Mauricio Pochettino will be to ease the defensive stalwart back into match play. Despite being the team’s top defensive choice, Richards still has been sidelined for much of the past three weeks. Pochettino will most likely rely on center back Mark McKenzie in Richards’s typical starting position, as the Argentine boss has done in recent friendlies; however, it is not unfathomable that Richards could make a second-half cameo, should the U.S. be in a position of strength.

Nevertheless, Richards is eager to be thrown right back into the fire. “If I’m able to start on Friday, it’s not going to put the rest of my tournament in jeopardy,” he added.

Tim Ream

Tim Ream (left) and Robinson will both have significant influences this summer. | Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Up until last week, it was largely unknown the kind of influence 38-year-old Tim Ream would have for the USMNT this summer.

With 82 caps, he brings incredible veteran experience to the group, having debuted for the senior team back in 2010. On the World Cup roster, only superstar Pulisic has more caps, with 86 total. Ream also played an integral role in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, starting all four matches in the left center back position.

However, when Pochettino named Ream captain for this summer, he did so with the stipulation that the armband doesn’t guarantee Ream a place in the starting lineup or on the pitch at all. Pochettino’s bluntness may have rattled Ream, who, albeit starting in international friendly against Senegal, had an incredibly poor showing. The center back looked every bit his age, his lack of dynamic movement allowing him to be easily beaten to the ball by the likes of Senegalese star forward Sadio Mané, who scored a brace. Ream also looked uncomfortable under pressure with the ball at his feet, stripped of it on more than one occasion.

Ream had a complete renewal on Saturday, though, exuding confidence and poise on the backline against Germany. He sat back deeper, a position he is clearly more comfortable in, not trying to take risky chances or do more than his current abilities allow. He didn’t try to force opportunities forward like he did against Senegal. He led with patience, conserved his energy and even had some highlight-reel tackles. Should Ream continued to play that way this summer, his influence will be significant.

USMNT Stock Down

Alex Zendejas

Alex Zendejas likely won’t feature much this summer. | John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

28-year-old Alex Zendejas was already a surprise inclusion in Pochettino’s final World Cup roster, last featuring for the Stars and Stripes back in September.

It is now all but confirmed that the Club América winger will have minimal impact this summer, after emerging as one of just two healthy outfield players to not get a single minute against Germany, an international friendly largely seen as Pochettino’s trial of his anticipated starting lineup.

Against Senegal, Zendejas played just 14 minutes, the least of any American that found his way onto the pitch. He struggled to get involved in the attack, contributing predominately on the other side of the ball with two tackles and three recoveries.

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