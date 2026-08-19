USMNT Striker Handed ‘Very Serious’ Injury Blow Ahead of Premier League Season

U.S. men’s national team striker Haji Wright, who was absent from Coventry City’s recent friendly matches against Espanyol and Monaco, has now been ruled out for up to three months with a “very serious” quad injury.

The goal-scoring machine will miss the start of the new Premier League season, a huge blow for the newly-promoted Coventry, who are rejoining England’s top flight for the first time in 25 years.

“Haji Wright won't be available for the Arsenal game,” the club’s manager Frank Lampard confirmed Wednesday, regarding the team’s season opener against the reigning champions on Friday. “He won't be available for a little while, he's got a very serious quad injury which is disappointing for Haji and for us.”

“It's certainly going to be a number of weeks, could even be up to 12 weeks.”

Wright was integral to Coventry’s historic promotion from the EFL Championship, scoring 17 league goals in 31 Championship outings last season, tying for second in the Golden Boot race behind Swansea City’s Zan Vipotnik (23) and earning a spot on the Championship team of the season.

The 28-year-old’s sheer goalscoring production earned him the respect of USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino, who included him in the 2026 FIFA World Cup roster. Wright made just two brief cameos on the world stage, though. He substituted onto the pitch in the 89th minute of both the group stage match against Australia and the round of 16 bout against Belgium.

Potential USMNT Striker Replacements

Julian Hall looks to be a superstar in the making. | Federico Torres/NurPhoto/Getty Images

With Wright expected to be sidelined for the upcoming international window in late September, Pochettino will have a hole to fill on his front line.

USMNT striker Patrick Agyemang is also out with injury until the winter months, suffering a devastating Achilles tendon tear this summer in an EFL Championship match for Derby County just weeks before Pochettino finalized his World Cup roster.

Pochettino’s immediate options remain Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi, both of whom played more integral roles at the No. 9 than Wright this summer.

The Argentine boss might see this upcoming window as the perfect opportunity to explore fresh, young faces, though, which could lead him directly to calling up 18-year-old Julian Hall.

Red Bull New York’s teenage striker has lit up Major League Soccer like a seasoned veteran, notching nine goals and three assists in 19 matches thus far this season and earning his first MLS All-Star nod.

As Pochettino begins laying the foundation for an improved 2030 World Cup campaign, he would do well to familiarize himself with the future of the team sooner rather than later.