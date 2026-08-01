USMNT Transfer Watch: Every Completed, in Progress, Rumored Summer 2026 Move

The U.S. men’s national team dazzled in front of home crowds across North America at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer, breaking records en route to the round of 16. Although the Americans suffered a rather humiliating exit to Belgium, they did enough to catch the eyes of premier clubs around the world.

Several have received interest—or confirmed moves—in the summer transfer window, which opened in June and runs until September.

Here is every club transfer completed, in progress or rumored for USMNT players this summer.

Completed Deals

The midfielder recently joined Middlesbrough. | Middlesbrough FC/X

USMNT midfielder Sebastian Berhalter finalized a transfer from MLS’s Vancouver Whitecaps to EFL Championship side Middlesbrough last week. The North Yorkshire side paid a fee of $2 million for the World Cup depth player, instead of waiting for his contract expiration at the end of the 2026 MLS season.

The deal happened off the back of Berhalter’s impressive World Cup debut, where he served as Christian Pulisic’s primary injury replacement and featured in all five of the USMNT’s matches. He especially shined in the group stage finale against Türkiye, recording a goal and an assist in the 3–2 loss.

Just one week after the USMNT’s round of 16 exit, MLS’s New England Revolution extended the loan of veteran goalkeeper Matt Turner from Ligue 1’s Lyon through the end of the year, with an option to extend through 2027. Turner, who served as the backup to Matt Freese this summer, made one start on the global stage in the match against Türkiye; however, he has 55 total caps with the national team.

Deals in Progress

Max Arfsten recently played in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

MLS’s Columbus Crew winger Max Arfsten is reportedly finalizing a move that would see him join Berhalter at Middlesbrough in the English second-tier. The club is set to pay $7.5 million for the USMNT depth player, who is prized for his versatility on the flanks—confidently playing on both the right and left sides, either as a winger, wing-back or fullback. Arfsten played just a single minute in the World Cup but is fresh off a second-consecutive appearance in Wednesday’s MLS All-Star Game.

Midfielder Gio Reyna is reportedly in talks to join Ligue 1’s Strasbourg after playing a severely-limited role for Borussia Mönchengladbach last season. Reyna was a key substitute this summer for USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has consistently praised the 23-year-old. Reyna rewarded Pochettino’s trust with a highlight reel-worthy trivela goal in the group stage opener against Paraguay.

Rumored Transfers

After tremendous scandal and the round of 16 exit, Folarin Balogun was seen at Fanatics Fest in New York City. | Julian Finney/FIFA/Getty Images

USMNT star striker Folarin Balogun, who made a name for himself with three goals in four matches in his World Cup debut, appeared destined to be in this summer’s spotlight; however, not all of the attention was positive. He became wrapped up in scandal following his controversial red card in the round of 32 that was made even more contentious when it was miraculously suspended after U.S. President Donald Trump made a phone call to FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

No matter the cause, the AS Monaco player placed himself firmly in the limelight and has since reportedly attracted the attentions of Ligue 1’s Paris Saint-Germain and the Premier League’s Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. Monaco, however, are holding firm on a valuation of around €50 million ($57.6 million) for Balogun, whose contract does not expire until 2028.

Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams, a defensive midfielder and the anchor of the USMNT’s entire central structure this summer, has been linked to Newcastle United and Manchester United. Adams’s contract does not expire until 2028.

Antonee Robinson could elevate many teams throughout Europe. | John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

USMNT veteran left back Antonee “Jedi” Robinson, who is under contract with the Premier League’s Fulham until the summer of 2028, was an important part of Mauricio Pochettino’s starting lineup at the World Cup. United are in the market for a left back, and Robinson has been linked with an Old Trafford move after his solid play on soccer’s grandest stage.

U.S. Soccer poster player Christian Pulisic sees his contract with Serie A’s AC Milan expire next year, and New York City FC have made their interest in the star winger abundantly clear; however, Milan reportedly rejected the MLS team’s approach, as they are not currently interested in selling Pulisic.

Sergiño Dest, who starred on the right wing for the USMNT, was reportedly catching the eye of Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich prior to the start of the World Cup; however, the PSV Eindhoven player is not currently in any active talks or negotiations. He is expected to remain in the Dutch Eredivisie until his contract expires in 2028.

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