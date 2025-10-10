USMNT vs. Ecuador—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The U.S. men’s national team kicks off its October international action hosting Ecuador at Q2 Stadium in Austin.
A convincing 2–0 victory last time out against Japan in one of the best performances under Mauricio Pochettino saw the USMNT end a four-game losing streak in international friendly action. The objective now is to build on that performance and capture momentum heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Ecuador will be a dangerous foe for the USMNT. Sebastian Beccacece’s side finished second in the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifiers due in large part to an 11-game unbeaten run that dates back to Sept. 2024.
Despite this being just a friendly, it’s a valuable test for Pochettino and the Stars and Stripes, who will be eager to confirm their progress against one of the best teams this side of the Atlantic Ocean.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the match.
What Time Does USMNT vs. Ecuador Kick-Off?
- Location: Austin, TX
- Stadium: Q2 Stadium
- Date: Friday, Oct. 10
- Kick-Off Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT
USMNT vs. Ecuador Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- USMNT: 3 wins
- Ecuador: 1 win
- Draws: 1
- Last Meeting: USMNT 1–0 Ecuador (March 21, 2019) - International Friendly
Current Form (All Competitions)
USMNT
Ecuador
USMNT 2–0 Japan - 9/9/25
Ecuadro 1–0 Argentina - 9/9/2025
USMNT 0–2 South Korea - 9/6/25
Paraguay 0–0 Ecuador - 9/4/25
USMNT 1–2 Mexico - 7/6/25
Peru 0–0 Ecuador - 6/10/25
USMNT 2–1 Guatemala - 7/2/25
Ecuador 0–0 Brazil - 6/6/25
USMNT 2–2 Costa Rica - 6/29/2025
Chile 0–0 Ecuador - 3/25/25
How to Watch USMNT vs. Ecuador on TV, Live Stream
Language
Channel
English
TNT, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video
Spanish
Telemundo, Universo
USMNT Team News
Pochettino selected arguably the strongest roster of his tenure as a manager, with Tyler Adams standing out as the biggest absentee.
Cristian Pulisic has been one of the best players in Serie A to start the season and he’ll look to translate that form to the national team.
The U.S. will welcome back important pieces the likes of Weston McKennie, Malik Tillman and Antonee Robinson, who are all poised to feature from the start against Ecuador.
Orlando City standout Alex Freeman and Club América talisman Alejandro Zendejas continue to shine at the club level and have seen their stock rise with the national team at the perfect time.
USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Ecuador
USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Ecuador (3-4-3): Freese; Ream, Carter-Vickers, Richards; Freeman, Tillman, McKennie, Robinson; Zendejas, Balogun, Pulisic.
Ecuador Team News
Beccacece’s side, while still formidable, will be hindered by the key absences of Arsenal’s Piero Hincapié and Chelsea star midfielder Moisés Caicedo, who will remain in England to avoid running the risk of injury.
Nevertheless, with players such as Willian Pacho and Pervis Estupiñán, Ecuador will aim to continue their stellar defensive record that’s seen them keep a clean sheet in 10 of their last 11 games.
Future Chelsea player Kendry Páez could feature from the start occupying the No. 10 role, right behind Ecuador’s all-time leading goalscorer Enner Valencia, who scored the winner against Argentina last time out.
Ecuador Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT
Ecuador Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT (4-4-1-1): Galíndez; Preciado, Ordóñez, Pacho, Estupiñán; Franco, Alcivar, Vite, Angulo; Páez; Valencia.
USMNT vs. Ecuador Score Prediction
This has all the makings for a very contested match where scoring opportunities are few and far between.
The USMNT will likely have the bulk of possession but, like every team in South America already know, it’ll be hard to find spaces to create against Ecuador’s stout defensive block.
It will be a physical battle and the result will come down to how sharp each side is whenever a chance presents itself. The USMNT has a more complete lineup on paper, but Ecuador have very talented individuals capable of changing the game by themselves.
In the end, spoils will be shared in a game that will be a valuable lesson for Pochettino’s men.
Score Prediction: USMNT 1–1 Ecuador