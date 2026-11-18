Former Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp revealed he tried to entice Marc-André ter Stegen to Anfield over a decade ago, but the German goalkeeper preferred Barcelona.

Klopp knew his fellow countryman well from his days on Borussia Dortmund’s touchline; the manager had a front row seat to Ter Stegen’s rise at Borussia Mönchengladbach, before the shot-stopper sealed a move to Catalonia ahead of the 2014–15 season.

Less than one year later, Klopp would take charge of Liverpool, replacing the dismissed Brendan Rodgers. The German had a vision for his team, one that apparently included Ter Stegen.

“I have always considered [Ter Stegen] an exceptional goalkeeper, and I wanted to bring him to Liverpool, but he preferred Barcelona,” Klopp said after Germany demolished the Netherlands 5–0 in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday.

Marc-André ter Stegen (left) and Jürgen Klopp now get to work together on the international stage. | Tom Weller/picture alliance/Getty Images

Ter Stegen went on to spend a sensational 12 years at Barcelona, where he won seven La Liga titles, as well as the 2014–15 Champions League title. Klopp found plenty of success on his own at Liverpool, leading the club back to Premier League and Champions League glory before he stepped away from the touchline in 2024.

Although the two never worked together at the club level, they now get to share the dressing room on the international stage. Klopp took charge of Die Mannschaft following their dismal round of 32 exit at the 2026 World Cup.

“I don't hold a grudge against him,” Klopp joked. That much is clear; the 59-year-old named Ter Stegen his No. 1, citing the goalkeeper’s fine form at Ajax, where he is on loan from Barcelona, as his reasoning.

It’s also easy not to hold a grudge when Liverpool instead went on to sign the almighty Alisson.

A Look at Some of Klopp’s Most Suspect Transfer Decisions

Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool could have looked very different. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

It’s no wonder Klopp would have been enticed by Ter Stegen at the height of the goalkeeper’s powers. But actually bringing him to Merseyside would have eventually blocked Alisson’s transfer.

In that alternative universe, Liverpool likely would have enjoyed similar success during Ter Stegen’s prime years, but would have eventually found themselves in deep trouble. Devastating injuries have plagued the German; in fact, he essentially missed the last two full seasons with various issues.

His longevity and current form, even now recovered, is nowhere close to Alisson’s. Yes, the Brazilian has endured his own injury struggles, but none have kept him sidelined for longer than two months, let alone two seasons.

Perhaps in this alternate universe, Klopp also got his wish to sign Julian Brandt. The then-Bayer Leverkusen standout was his first choice transfer target ahead of the 2017–18 season; Klopp rated the German higher than Mohamed Salah, whose previous struggles at Chelsea dissuaded the manager.

Jürgen Klopp (right) almost never signed Mohamed Salah. | Stuart Franklin/UEFA/Getty Images

But the club’s hierarchy convinced Klopp to sign Salah instead, and the rest is history. The Egyptian would go on to become one of the best players to ever represent the Reds or play in the Premier League. By the time Salah pulled down the curtain on his time at Anfield last season, he had scored 257 goals in 442 appearances, lifting nine trophies along the way.

Then there’s the case of Darwin Núñez. Klopp pushed to sign the Uruguayan ahead of the 2022–23 season, and the decision aged rather poorly. The striker’s 40 goals in 143 appearances might not seem like horrible numbers, but his inconsistency, poor work rate and erratic finishing marred his three years in a red shirt.

Núñez eventually left Merseyside for Al Hilal, and only lasted one season with the Saudi Pro League giants before being sent out on loan to Al-Diriyah.