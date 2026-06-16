What Next for Marcus Rashford After Barcelona Transfer Deadline Expires?

On June 16, the decision became final. Barcelona have passed up the chance to trigger their purchase clause for Marcus Rashford, who will return to Manchester United once his World Cup journey with England comes to an end.

The La Liga champions had the chance to sign Rashford permanently for around $35 million (€30 million) before June 15 ended, but Monday came and went without any agreement.

That means what was one of last summer’s biggest transfer sagas is due to repeat again this year, although this time around, the conclusion is far less clear.

Why Did Barcelona Not Sign Rashford Permanently?

Rashford enjoyed his time in Barcelona. | Ricardo Larreina/Europa Press/Getty Images

Rashford, 28, had an incredibly productive season with Barcelona.

In 49 appearances, the winger racked up 14 goals and 14 assists, impressing on the left wing but filling in both on the right and as a central striker, as the versatility that helped endear Rashford to Barcelona last summer came in handy.

For just €30 million, a permanent deal felt like a no-brainer earlier in the season, but the narrative eventually turned. Many assumed a reluctance to sign Rashford was down to a lack of transfer funds, but the €70 million signing of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United earlier this summer soon put that narrative to bed. Barcelona had the money to sign Rashford if they truly wanted to.

The issue could still be financial, however. Reports suggest the main problem is amortization—the full cost of a deal for Rashford spread out over the years of his contract. The belief is that a deal for Gordon, while more expensive on paper, will actually have a similar impact on Barcelona’s finances over the next few years as a move for Rashford, who is three years older than his England teammate.

Comparing the two players, Gordon mimics Rashford’s precious versatility but does so with a defensive work rate that is crucial to Hansi Flick’s system. The belief inside Camp Nou is that Barcelona have signed the player best-suited to the manager’s tactical demands.

Could Rashford Still Join Barcelona?

A future with Barcelona has not yet been ruled out. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

While Barcelona may have opted for Gordon over Rashford, the belief is that both Flick and club officials would happily welcome him back this summer if a better opportunity arises.

Barcelona are thought to have tried to drive down United’s asking price for Rashford, prepared to pull the trigger for a lower fee. But the Red Devils declined to offer any further discounts on a player already begrudgingly available for well below his market value. Similarly, suggestions of a second loan were met with an equally unenthused response from Old Trafford.

For Barcelona, their stance is clear. Rashford is welcome back, but not at his current price.

Reports suggest Rashford is keen to return to Barcelona, but his fate depends on United lowering their demands, which seems incredibly unlikely at this point.

The La Liga giants are banking on a stubborn stance from Rashford, hoping he refuses all other offers and effectively forces United to decide between paying his mammoth wages—around $435,000 per week—or negotiating with Barcelona.

Does Rashford Have a Future at Man Utd?

Michael Carrick is calling the shots at Man Utd these days. | Steven Paston/PA Images/Getty Images

It must be remembered that Rashford’s departure from United came under former manager Ruben Amorim. The environment inside Old Trafford has changed these days, with club favorite Michael Carrick now in the dugout permanently.

The idea of a fresh start has been floated and is not thought to have been fully ruled out. Rashford did not leave on bad terms, but there was simply a sense that the 28-year-old’s cycle at United had run its course.

As a result, Rashford could, in theory, return to Manchester this summer to try and rebuild his career with his boyhood side, although the belief is that such an outcome would be born out of necessity, rather than desire. If a deal to sell Rashford cannot be found, the Red Devils might as well play him and benefit from his hefty salary, rather than freeze him out on the sidelines.

Rashford’s Other Options

Rashford is in the shop window at the World Cup. | Rich Storry/Getty Images

A handful of teams have been linked with Rashford since his continuation at Barcelona was thrown in doubt. Big names like Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have featured in the rumor mill but those stories have yet to yield anything concrete.

Similarly, a handful of Premier League teams have been touted as suitors. Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are among those previously suggested as potential next homes for Rashford.

According to The Athletic, there is a clause in United’s agreement with Rashford to make him available for $54 million (£40 million) this summer. That clause is open to all suitors, across both England and Europe, aside from United’s two fiercest rivals: Liverpool and Manchester City.

As was the case with Barcelona’s clause, that fee once again feels more than reasonable for a World Cup player with more goal contributions than starts at club level last season and is indicative of United’s desire to rid themselves of his significant salary burden. A number of teams are said to have registered their interest.

As far as a move across the Premier League goes, the report notes that Rashford is not particularly keen on remaining in England if it is not with United. He would rather see out the last two years of his contract with the Red Devils than join another team in the English top flight.

Clearly, the options in front of Rashford are limited. United want to sell but find themselves in an increasingly weak negotiating position, with any interested clubs likely to follow Barcelona in chasing a cut-price deal.

All eyes will be on Rashford at the World Cup. United hope his spell in the shop window will attract concrete interest and potentially even spark a bidding war, although convincing Rashford to join is an entirely different battle that could easily rumble on all summer.

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