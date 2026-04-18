What Next for Marcus Rashford, Barcelona, Man Utd After ‘Transfer Limbo’ Threat?

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has opened the door to a return for Marcus Rashford but that may prove more complicated than the interim boss has suggested, with the threat of “transfer limbo” during the upcoming World Cup very much on the cards for the Barcelona loanee.

Rashford’s future always seemed so straightforward. The boyhood academy graduate only ever had one thing in his mind: Manchester United. “For me, I never look beyond United and as a kid I never looked beyond United,” he admitted back in 2020. “In my mind it wouldn’t sit right for me to be pulling on another shirt.”

Even as recently as last season, Rashford seemed destined to remain at Old Trafford. A spectacular falling out with Ruben Amorim quashed those one-club ambitions, forcing the proud Mancunian into loans at Aston Villa and now Barcelona over the past 16 months.

The Catalan giants initially earned the same glowing praise as United from Rashford following his move to Spain over the summer. Yet, the rosy scene has taken a turn in recent weeks, with a series of reports now suggesting that Barcelona have no intention of making his loan spell permanent under the current terms of the deal with United.

Barcelona’s Stance on Permanent Rashford Deal

Marcus Rashford did not make the best of his chances. | Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Rashford signed for Barcelona on loan last summer with the option of the deal becoming permanent for the sum of $35.4 million (£26.1 million, €30 million). At the time, this was viewed as a bargain for a 28-year-old England international. Despite amassing 12 goals and 10 assists across all competitions, Barcelona president Joan Laporta vocalized the club’s apparent reluctance to agree to such terms back in March.

The prospect of extending Rashford’s loan for another season has also been raised, while some Spanish outlets have even claimed that the club have informed the player that he will not be part of next season’s plans. The Times reject those reports, insisting that manager Hansi Flick is “happy” with his English recruit. If Barcelona are to try and renegotiate Rashford’s fee, they will likely be met with a blunt rebuttal from United.

Should Barcelona prove to be unwilling to pay $35 million for the fleet-footed wideman, the Red Devils are reportedly of the opinion that another club may value Rashford. Carrick certainly rates his former teammate highly.

Michael Carrick Rules on Rashford’s Man Utd Return

Michael Carrick (left) and Marcus Rashford overlapped at Man Utd. | John Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images

Carrick’s last ever match for Manchester United saw him set up a goal for Rashford. The pair worked together again during the former’s stint as an assistant coach and his first time around as caretaker manager in 2021. It remains to be seen whether Carrick will still be at Old Trafford next season, but if he is, the door to Rashford would remain open.

“There’s decisions to be made in time on certain things, and obviously Marcus is in that situation. But at this point in time, nothing’s been decided,” Carrick told assembled media this week.

“Certainly from my perspective, whoever’s here I want to work with, make the best out of, and help them improve. At the moment, it’s this squad of players, and there’s obviously players on loan, and whatever happens with that later on will happen with that later on. But certainly, as a coach, and as a leader of a squad, we want to get the best out of everyone as much as we possibly can.”

Carrick has openly called for a new left winger this summer after Amorim systematically set about ridding the roster of its wide players who didn’t suit his beloved 3-4-2-1. Rashford serves as a ready-made recruit for this position. Yet, while his return won’t require a transfer fee, it will come at a cost.

Why Marcus Rashford’s Old Trafford Homecoming Isn’t So Simple

Rashford hasn’t played for Man Utd since December 2024. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

United could be victims of their own success next season. Should the club qualify for next season’s Champions League, most players will be set for a return to their full salaries after taking a hit in years without Europe’s premier club competition.

Rashford’s salary would jump up to $440,000 per week in the event of a top-five finish for the side currently sitting third in the Premier League, according to The Guardian. That added cost is just another wrinkle in an increasingly uncertain future awaiting Rashford this summer.

Should Barcelona stand firm on their reluctance to trigger Rashford’s buyout clause and United remain uncertain about reintroducing the top earner into the Old Trafford fold, there is a very real possibility that the 28-year-old is once again cast in “transfer limbo.”

Rashford found himself in this negotiation netherworld last summer after his Aston Villa loan expired and before he had secured a switch to Barcelona. Amorim reportedly denied the club’s academy graduate access to United’s training ground while he and the first team were working there in a petty move unlikely to be repeated by Carrick or his potential successor.

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