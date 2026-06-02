What Next for Marcus Rashford, Man Utd After Barcelona’s Low-Ball Counter-Offer

Marcus Rashford is “ready” to return to Manchester United for preseason training after Barcelona’s attempts to low-ball the Premier League side into a cut-price agreement have fallen flat, multiple reports claim.

Rashford’s Barcelona future has been up in the air for months. Ever since club president Joan Laporta floated the prospect of renegotiating the terms of his buyout clause—which is thought to stand at an affordable $34.9 million (£25.9 million, €30 million)—the mood music around the England international has sounded distinctly like a farewell send-off.

Despite his obvious desire to remain at the Spanish champions, Rashford himself has openly admitted that his future may lie elsewhere. Remarkably, his immediate destination may prove to be a familiar one, as The Times have revealed that the United academy graduate is “resigned” to joining up with the Red Devils for preseason.

That stance has been supposedly set by the paltry nature of Barcelona’s latest counter-offer to United.

The Catalans are expected to only offer half of the $34.9 million buyout clause in Rashford’s loan deal. United, unsurprisingly, are not thought to have any intention of accepting such a proposal, rightly confident that they can get more than $17.5 million for a 28-year-old title-winner who could very well shine for one of the favorites at the upcoming World Cup.

Plenty lies ahead for Rashford between now and that potential switch.

Why Has Rashford Been Training at Inter Miami?

Rashford’s immediate focus will be on the World Cup. Ironically, the left winger will be directly competing with Anthony Gordon—the player Barcelona effectively signed in his place—for a spot in Thomas Tuchel’s England XI.

The dedicated professional has been gearing up for the Three Lions’ pre-tournament training camp in Florida by going through his paces at Inter Miami’s facility. Rather than any hint at a move to MLS, Rashford has simply taken onboard Tuchel’s advice of acclimatizing to the sweltering conditions England will face this summer.

While Barcelona may not be inclined to purchase a player who racked up 28 direct goal contributions during their title-winning campaign, Rashford’s future in Europe’s elite hasn’t ended just yet. In fact, there has even been tentative talk of interest from Arsenal, Aston Villa and Bayern Munich as Rashford surveys his options of Champions League clubs.

What Has Rashford Said About Returning to Man Utd?

Marcus Rashford wants to continue with Barcelona beyond his season-long loan. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

For a series of sinister and despicable reasons, Rashford is a character who inspires outrage at every turn. The social media post which he made to celebrate his World Cup call-up was no different. “Special thanks to Unai [Emery], Hansi [Flick], Thomas [Tuchel], Aston Villa, Barcelona and England for believing in me when things got tough,” Rashford wrote.

The insinuation foisted upon the boyhood United fan was that he had deliberated omitted the club from his list of gratitude as a bitter snub. Rashford was at pains to quash those claims.

“To make my IG story clear,” he wrote on X. “It’s not a dig of any sort! I’m a MU supporter, and that remains. I was showing gratitude to the clubs and coaches that I have worked with over the past 18 months, they have played a big role in this England call-up.”

In fact, Rashford is thought to be “ready” to return to United for preseason preparations, per the Daily Mail. Having seen the damage Alexander Isak inflicted upon himself while refusing to train with Newcastle United before his record move to Liverpool, that willingness could benefit Rashford in the long run.

What Has Michael Carrick Said About a Potential Man Utd Return?

Michael Carrick (left) and Marcus Rashford overlapped at Man Utd. | John Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images

It’s not clear whether Manchester United would welcome back a player with the 20th-most appearances in club history. Ruben Amorim was framed as the instigator behind Rashford’s exile, blaming an incompatible appreciation of work ethic, yet there are some concerns that doubts remain in the club’s hierarchy. Michael Carrick, for his part, would welcome his former teammate.

“Certainly from my perspective, whoever’s here I want to work with, make the best out of, and help them improve,” Carrick declared back in April when the prospect of Rashford’s return was gaining traction.

“At the moment, it’s this squad of players, and there’s obviously players on loan, and whatever happens with that later on will happen with that later on. But certainly, as a coach, and as a leader of a squad, we want to get the best out of everyone as much as we possibly can.”

United are in the market for a left winger of Rashford’s precise profile. He wouldn’t be the first Amorim exile to be offered an olive branch by Carrick, who inspired such stirring performances out of Kobbie Mainoo the midfielder was nominated for the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season.

When Could Rashford Make His Man Utd Return?

Rashford arguably has unfinished business at his boyhood club. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Rashford has not appeared in a Manchester United shirt in any capacity since December 2024. That drought could end in an unofficial capacity should he be called upon for any of the club’s upcoming preseason friendlies this summer.

Naturally, England’s performance in the World Cup will dictate when Rashford, or any of United’s other internationals, will be available for a series of warm-up games spread across Europe. The Red Devils are taking on the likes of Wrexham and Rosenborg at the end of July before a pair of glamor friendlies with Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in Sweden.

Should no alternative suitor have been found by Aug. 12, there is the chance that Rashford turns out for Carrick’s side against Leeds United in Dublin.

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER NEWS AND RUMORS FROM WORLD SOCCER