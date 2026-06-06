When Mbappe‘s France Could Face Ronaldo’s Portugal in 2026 World Cup

Kylian Mbappé will hope to conquer his second-career World Cup title with France this summer, but he recently revealed that he "dreams” of facing boyhood idol Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in North America this summer.

France is arguably the biggest favorite to win the 2026 World Cup, as Mbappé’s sensational World Cup track-record has helped Les Bleus reach the final in consecutive tournaments. Portugal, though, boasts a mighty roster, and Ronaldo lifting his first World Cup trophy this summer could be in the cards.

In any case, a bout between the pair of European juggernauts would surely deliver fireworks as history suggests. Ronaldo lifted his maiden international trophy defeating France in the 2016 Euros. In the most recent matchup in the rivalry, Mbappé’s Bleus eliminated Portugal on penalties in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Euros.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, the current Mbappé admitted he wants to face Ronaldo’s Portugal “because it will be [Ronaldo’s] last World Cup,” previewing a gargantuan potential matchup.

But, when exactly could France and Portugal meet in the 2026 World Cup?

When Could France Face Portugal in 2026 World Cup

France and Portugal last met in the 2024 Euros. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

As two of the best national teams in the tournament, it’s likely that a potential France vs. Portugal clash wouldn’t happen until the most climactic stages of the 2026 World Cup.

According to Opta, France and Portugal are heavily favored to win Group I and K, respectively, with France having a 60.4% chance and Portugal 58.9% odds of topping their groups. If this predicted scenario materializes, then Mbappé’s dream matchup could only become a reality in a potential World Cup final, as both nations would be placed on different sides of the knockout stage bracket.

If one of the two sides stumbles during the group stage and finishes second, though, then a France vs. Portugal bout could potentially occur in a semifinal fixture—still deep into the knockout rounds.

The complexity of having the top eight third-place finishers also advance to the knockout rounds, as well as the inclusion of a round of 32, makes a France vs. Portugal clash appear unlikely unless both nations reach the semifinals or final.

Kylian Mbappé Also Wants to Face Neymar

Mbappé (right) and Neymar played six seasons together at PSG. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Ronaldo wasn’t the only player Mbappé wishes to face in the 2026 World Cup. The Frenchman also indicated he would love to face Brazil in order for the opportunity to share the pitch with former PSG teammate Neymar Jr. in his final World Cup appearance.

France and Brazil last met in a World Cup back in Germany 2006, when an inspired performance from Zinedine Zidane led Les Bleus past a stacked Seleção roster that included Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Kaká, and Roberto Carlos in the quarterfinals.

Unfortunately for Mbappé's wishes, the semifinals represent the most likely stage where France could meet Brazil in North America this summer, per Opta’s odds. If either nation fail to win their group, then the mouthwatering matchup could only take place in an eventual final.

Odds suggest Mbappé's dream matchups have only a slim chance of materializing. However, if these teams go on a glorious run—which they are quite capable of—then Mbappé’s wishes would come true during the climax of the World Cup, in what would be electrifying, must–watch clashes.

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