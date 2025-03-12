Who Are Aston Villa Playing in the Champions League Quarterfinals?
Aston Villa punched their ticket to the Champions League quarterfinals after beating Club Brugge 6–1 over both legs.
Finishing amongst the top eight in the league phase and booking their spot to the quarterfinals makes this already dream season for Aston Villa in their return to the biggest European competition after 42 years.
Unai Emery's side continued Aston Villa's streak of always making the quarterfinals whenever they compete in Europe's biggest club tournament. Despite this being Villa's debut appearance in the rebranded Champions League, they previously featured in twice in the European Cup in 1981-82 and 1982-83, lifting the title in the former after defeating Bayern Munich in the final.
Four decades later, Aston Villa dares to dream about repeating such a feat and return to the summit of European soccer.
Here's who Aston Villa will play in the Champions League quarterfinals.
Aston Villa will face Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most in-form teams on the planet, in the quarterfinals. Luis Enrique has transformed PSG into a dazzling, high-energy, attacking side that just became the first team in Champions League history to eliminate Liverpool at Anfield after losing the first-leg.
Aston Villa got a favorable matchup in the round of 16, but it will be anything but in the quarterfinals, as Emery will look to pull-off the upset against his former club.
If Aston Villa manages to advance to the semifinals, there could potentially be an all-Premier League clash vs. Arsenal, or a meeting with the winner of the Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid.
The Champions League quarterfinals will take place in early April. Villa will travel to the Parc des Princes for the first leg before hosting the decisive second leg at Villa Park a week later.