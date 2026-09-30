Why Two 2022 World Cup Champions Won’t Attend Lionel Messi’s Final Argentina Match

Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina won’t be part of the celebrations that will take place in Lionel Messi’s final Argentina match after Serie A giants AS Roma refused to give them permission to travel to the landmark event.

Messi will bid farwell to the Argentina national team when La Albiceleste face Benin at River Plate’s Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The Argentina soccer federation (AFA) organized Messi’s “last dance” soon after he announced his emotional retirement from international soccer.

As part of the celebrations, AFA president Claudio Tapia invited every player from Argentina’s 2022 World Cup winning side to attend the match with their families to accompany Messi in his Albiceleste goodbye.

Every member of Argentina’s Qatar 2022 roster was expected to attend, but Dybala and Molina have now become the first two confirmed absences.

Why Roma Denied Dybala, Molina from Attending Messi’s Farewell

Nahuel Molina (right) joined Paulo Dybala at Roma this summer. | Fabio Rossi/AS Roma/Getty Images

The lengthy transatlantic trip and the days of team training Dybala and Molina would miss were cited as the main reason why they weren’t granted permission to travel to Messi’s upcoming farewell match. Roma released a statement on Tuesday explaining their decision.

“AS Roma announces that Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina will not participate in the event organized in Argentina for the match between Argentina and Benin on October 6,” the statement said.

“The club recognizes the importance of this appointment for the two players, who are linked to Lionel Messi and played a key role in his victory at the 2022 World Cup. The club's choice was based on sporting and logistical reasons, linked to the length of the intercontinental trip and the proximity of official commitments.

“AS Roma expresses its utmost respect for Lionel Messi and his extraordinary career, wishing him and the Argentine Federation a special evening.”

Roma currently sit atop the Serie A standings after five matches, level on points with reigning champions Inter Milan and bitter rivals Lazio. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side will play their first match after the international break when they visit Como 1907 on Oct. 11—five days after Messi’s farewell match.

Why Dybala, Molina Aren’t Part of Argentina’s Fall Roster

It’s been over two years since Paulo Dybala last played for Argentina. | Daniel Jayo/Getty Images

Had Lionel Scaloni included Dybala and Molina in Argentina’s September-October international window roster, Roma would’ve been powerless to stop them from traveling to Messi’s farewell.

Still, the pair not being included in La Albiceleste‘s squad isn’t surprising. Dybala hasn’t played for Argentina since a brief cameo against Colombia during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers back on Sept. 10, 2024.

Despite brilliant seasons in Europe, Dybala has never truly performed for Argentina, compromised by playing the same position as Messi. Scaloni has favored other attackers since 2024, with youngsters such as Nico Paz and Franco Mastantuono now part of Argentina’s squad over Dybala.

Molina, meanwhile, can’t feature for Argentina because he is currently serving a seven-match ban for his involvement in the brawls that took place following the 2026 World Cup final.

Both players had memorable moments during the 2022 World Cup. Molina scored in the quarterfinals against the Netherlands thanks to one of Messi’s greatest ever assists and Dybala went down the middle to give Argentina the lead against France in the penalty-shootout that ended with La Albiceleste conquering glory.

Nevertheless, the two Roma players will be forced to stay back in Italy and watch from afar as Messi bids farewell to La Albiceleste, marking the end of one of the if not the greatest era in Argentina’s history.