Why Cole Palmer Isn’t Playing for Chelsea vs. Brighton

Chelsea’s mission of ending a four-game Premier League losing streak when they visit Brighton & Hove Albion just got a lot harder, with Cole Palmer not even making the matchday squad.

Palmer was on the pitch for the full 90 minutes in Chelsea’s weekend defeat against Manchester United. Although he’s been kept quiet in recent weeks, he remains crucial to solving Chelsea’s attacking woes, so it came as a major surprise to see him not even make the bench for Tuesday’s contest against the Seagulls.

Liam Rosenior confirmed Palmer’s absence is the result of “some tightness in his hamstring.” The England international has struggled with injuries all season but he recently seemed to turn a corner, starting the last 10 straight games for the Blues.

With João Pedro still nursing a thigh issue, Chelsea will take the pitch at Amex Stadium without their two most dangerous attackers.

Desperately needing a win to course correct in the Champions League qualification race, it will take a monumental effort for the Blues to overcome this setback.

Chelsea Confirmed XI vs. Brighton

Enzo Fernández will play in Palmer’s position against Brighton. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Starting XI (3-4-1-2): Robert Sánchez; Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Jorrel Hato; Malo Gusto, Moisés Caicedo, Roméo Lavia, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernández; Pedro Neto, Liam Delap.

Substitutes: Teddy Sharman-Lowe (GK), Josh Acheampong, Tosin Adarabioyo, Mamadou Sarr, Andrey Santos, Dário Essugo, Jesse Drry, Alejandro Garnacho, Marc Guiu.

Rosenior has elected to include Roméo Lavia in the XI to partner Moisés Caicedo in the base of midfield, allowing Enzo Fernández to slide forward and operate in the No. 10 role, replacing the injured Palmer. Having just returned from an internal suspension, the Argentine was one of the few bright spots of last weekend’s defeat.

Trevoh Chalobah has also been included in the XI, and he’ll make his first start since suffering an injury against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. Rosenior has opted to change formations, seemingly deploying a 3-4-1-2 to prioritize defensive security given the attacking injuries.

Liam Delap and Pedro Neto will be Chelsea’s most advanced players, as the pair aim to put an end to dreadful Premier League slumps in front of goal.

When Will Cole Palmer Return for Chelsea?

Cole Palmer could potentially miss a trip to Wembley. | Izzy Poles/AMA/Getty Images

Palmer missing the clash against Brighton is a brutal blow, but there’s also uncertainty over his availability for Chelsea’s FA Cup semifinals bout against Leeds United on Sunday.

“He's out for this game, and we'll see how he moves on for the FA Cup semifinal,” Rosenior told reporters ahead of kick-off vs. Brighton.

The out-of-form Blues can ill-afford being without Palmer against Leeds, or their chances of progressing to the final to try and go into the summer with a trophy could be in serious jeopardy. If Pedro can’t recover in time either, then success on Sunday’s trip to Wembley is even more in doubt.

If Palmer can’t recover in time for Sunday’s semifinal, then the earliest he could return to action would be at home in the Premier League against relegation-candidate Nottingham Forest on May 4.

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