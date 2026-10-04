Why Cristiano Ronaldo Isn’t Playing for Portugal vs. Norway

It’s been a blistering start for Portugal manager Jorge Jesus, who has masterminded three successive victories to kickstart his tenure.

The veteran coach clinched a narrow victory over Wales during his dugout debut, before proceeding to conquer both Norway and Denmark during awkward away days. As things stand, Portugal sits at the summit of its UEFA Nations League group with maximum points.

But Jesus’s reign hasn’t been without its complications.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence has taken center stage during the current international window and the 41-year-old will once again sit out Portugal’s upcoming clash with Norway on Sunday.

Here’s why the legendary striker won’t be involved.

Why Is Ronaldo Not Playing Against Norway?

Ronaldo’s tantrum has caused a stir. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Ronaldo has always been a combustible character, meaning it was little surprise to see him explode with rage after being snubbed by Jesus, who was formerly his manager at Al Nassr, during the reverse fixture with Norway last week.

Following a disastrous display against Wales which culminated in an early substitution, Ronaldo was dropped to the bench for the subsequent clash in Oslo. However, despite having been promised some minutes by Jesus, he was an unused substitute in the 2–1 win.

With the Seleção das Quinas needing to protect their narrow advantage, Jesus opted against throwing Ronaldo into the mix late in proceedings.

“I can promise whatever I want, I’m the coach,” Jesus said after the game. “No player will ever make a decision for me.”

Ronaldo’s reaction was, well, as expected. The five-time Ballon d’Or was incensed by his omission and Jesus’s remarks in the aftermath, and he then decided to leave the current Portugal camp with immediate effect—ruling him out of contention for the 4–2 win over Denmark and the home game with Norway.

Jesus refused to mince his words when discussing the Ronaldo situation. | Horacio Villalobos/Corbis/Getty Images

“After the press conference of the National Team coach, and following a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I decided to leave the National Team camp,” Ronaldo wrote on social media earlier this week.

“In due time, I will tell all the Portuguese about the reasons that motivated my departure from the national team, which I always dedicated myself to.

“Now it’s time to wish good luck to Portugal and all my teammates, without exception.”

Ronaldo’s absence from the roster for the upcoming battle with an Erling Haaland-inspired Norway will once again dominate the headlines around the fixture, while also casting doubt over his future with the national team.

Portugal Fans Defend Ronaldo

Billboards have been erected in support of Ronaldo. | PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images

Following 23 years of service for Portugal and considering his status as a national icon, it was hardly shocking that many supporters leapt to Ronaldo’s defense—with some even erecting billboards to showcase their support.

Prominently placed in Lisbon and the wider area, the billboards read: “Thank you Cristiano Ronaldo for everything you’ve done for Portugal. You will always be our captain. Portugal is always with you.”

They also took aim at new boss Jesus, whom they accused of “mistreating” Ronaldo and possessing an “inflated ego.”

Unfortunately for the Portuguese Football Federation, the saga continues to rumble on.