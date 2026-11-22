Enzo Maresca has fumed at the decision to disallow Erling Haaland’s goal in Manchester City’s 1–1 draw with Fulham, but the Premier League has explained its reasoning behind the controversial call.

With the Cottagers already leading at the Etihad Stadium through Rodrigo Muniz’s well-taken opener, the Cityzens, who had lost their previous three Premier League games, produced a quick-fire equalizer when Haaland bundled the ball into Bernd Leno’s net.

However, their joy was short-lived, with referee Tom Bramall whistling for a foul on the Fulham goalkeeper, who appeared to have two hands on the ball—although whether he was in full control of it remains a source of debate.

The Premier League Match Center quickly revealed why the goal was ruled out, writing on X: “The referee’s call of free kick to Fulham and no goal to Manchester City was checked and confirmed by VAR—with the goalkeeper deemed to be in control of the ball.”

The VAR’s exact comment was: “The ball is in control between both hands and then is played out of that possession by the attacker, and then into the back of the net.”

Elliot Anderson eventually scored City’s leveler, rifling a volley into the bottom corner from the edge of the penalty area, but Haaland’s disallowed strike would have earned them two extra points had it been given. Naturally, Maresca was not best pleased.

‘Quite Clear’—Maresca Disagrees With Officials

Erling Haaland has the ball in the back of the net, but it’s ruled out! ❌



📺 Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB pic.twitter.com/sKqY8Q7a9Z — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 21, 2026

“I reviewed the goal after the game. From my point of view, it’s quite clear that it’s not a foul, but I’m not the guy that decides, unfortunately,” Maresca said in his post-match interview.

Asked about Haaland’s reaction during the match, Maresca added: “When they were reviewing the VAR, he was absolutely sure that it was a goal, because I asked him from the touchline.

“He was completely sure that it was a goal but the referee decided for different things.”

It’s now four Premier League matches without victory for City, who missed the opportunity to close the gap on table-toppers Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s side could only manage a 2–2 draw at Newcastle United on Saturday, but they remain six points clear of last season’s runners-up.

Crucially, City journey to the Gunners in the Premier League next weekend, shortly after a Champions League tie with Napoli. Defeat in the capital would leave their title dreams in tatters.

Of course, the result at the Emirates Stadium could prove completely meaningless for the Cityzens anyway, as they await the outcome of their appeal against the guilty verdict handed them to by the Premier League for nine years of financial misconduct.