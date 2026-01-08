Why Kylian Mbappe Isn’t Playing for Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid will be without their leading goalscorer Kylian Mbappé when they take on arch rivals Atlético Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals.
Spain’s first major trophy of 2025–26 is up for grabs in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to kick off the new year. Barcelona already punched their tickets to the final thanks to their near-perfect 5–0 victory over Athletic Club, and the Catalans are waiting to find out which Madrid-based club they will face on Sunday.
Los Blancos will want nothing more than to make it a Clásico battle for the Spanish Super Cup crown, but first, they must get past Atlético Madrid on Thursday at Alinma Bank Stadium. The task is already a huge challenge for Xabi Alonso’s men, who were humiliated by their neighbors back in September.
The challenge is even greater, though, without Mbappé leading Real Madrid’s attack.
Why Is Kylian Mbappé Not Playing Against Atlético Madrid?
Mbappé is nursing a knee injury he sustained following the conclusion of the holiday break. The Frenchman returned to training only to head straight to the infirmary, where he was diagnosed with a sprain in his left knee on New Year’s Eve.
After sitting out of Los Blancos’ 5–1 victory over Real Betis at the weekend, Mbappé faced a late fitness test for the derby, one that he failed. The 27-year-old did not travel with the team to Jeddah, ruling him out of the Spanish Super Cup semifinals and likely the final, should Real Madrid advance.
Losing Mbappé for the competition is a major blow to Alonso’s side. The France international leads the team with 29 goals in 2025–26, often carrying Real Madrid’s attack across all competitions. In fact, the team’s second-leading goalscorers this season are Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham, each with only five apiece.
The pressure will be on the two stars, along with Gonzalo García and Rodrygo, to make up for Mbappé’s production on Thursday evening if they want to punch their tickets to the Spanish Super Cup final.
When Will Kylian Mbappé Return for Real Madrid?
Real Madrid did not confirm a specific timetable for Mbappé’s return, but reports indicate the superstar forward needs at least three weeks to recover, putting his potential return date at Villarreal on Jan. 25.
Mbappé would therefore miss nearly the entire month of January for the Spanish giants, sitting out of the Spanish Super Cup, the Copa del Rey round of 16 against Albacete, a La Liga bout with Levante and a Champions League clash with Monaco.
The good news for the 15-time European champions, though, is that they should have little trouble getting past their second-tier opponents in the Copa del Rey, 19th place Levante and an underwhelming Monaco side, even without Mbappé.
The biggest tests come against Atlético Madrid in Jeddah and potentially Barcelona just three days later.