Why Man Utd Reintegrating Marcus Rashford Has Major Upside

Harry Maguire said Manchester United players are ready to welcome Marcus Rashford back into the squad if the forward is unable to secure a move—permanent or otherwise—away from Old Trafford.

Rashford hasn’t played for United since December 2024, after quickly falling out of favor with former manager Ruben Amorim and has spent 18 months loaned to Aston Villa and Barcelona. The latter declined the opportunity to make the transfer permanent for a fixed fee below market value, preferring instead to spend their money on recruiting Anthony Gordon instead.

But while Michael Carrick, who replaced Amorim in January, hasn’t closed the door to Rashford being reintegrated at Old Trafford, focus has been on where he might play next. As far as Maguire is concerned, the playing squad “wants” Rashford back, as long as it is the “right” move for all involved.

“I have an amazing relationship with Marcus and had some great times with him over the years,” Maguire said during his latest appearance on Netflix’s The Rest Is Football.

“I know what a wonderful player he can be. It’s up to the club and up to Marcus and finding a mutual agreement. Of course, if Marcus does come back, we want him to come back and play and be happy and confident. It needs to be right for him. It needs to be right for the club. But everyone knows what a great player Marcus can be for whatever club he plays for next season.”

Why Man Utd Reintegrating Rashford Has an Upside

Rashford last played for Man Utd in 2024. | Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

Among Manchester United’s summer recruitment needs is a left winger, a role that hasn’t been properly filled since Rashford played his last game for the club 18 months ago.

Matheus Cunha did an admirable job in the second half of the season but wasn’t signed for that and is a more natural fit for No. 10 or No. 9 roles. If the Red Devils don’t find a place for Rashford, it means dipping into the transfer market at a time when central midfield is a more pressing issue—it could take up to three signings to both address last season’s lack of depth and replace Casemiro.

Left back and a second-choice goalkeeper are also on the agenda in what is an important summer that has been squeezed by the World Cup. Taking just one position off the table, even only for a year, could be a significant help. Rashford still has a contract until 2028 and would be returning to a very different environment to the one he left under a cloud.

Rashford’s salary burden is significant, while he is entitled to a contractual raise in line with the club qualifying for the Champions League. But signing someone like Yan Diomande could easily set United back nine figures in a transfer fee alone.

Rashford managed 28 goals and assists for Barcelona last season to bounce back from a dreadful couple of years and is a proven 30-goal player at his absolute best.

As it stands, the club expects him to report for preseason duty once his World Cup participation and a mandatory three-week break after the tournament is over.

Which Other Clubs Could Rashford Join?

Bayern Munich could use cover after sending back Nicolas Jackson. | Stefan Matzke/sampics/Getty Images

Barcelona closed the door on signing Rashford for €30 million ($34.2 million, £25.9 million) because it made more financial sense to invest a higher transfer fee on a younger player over a longer period of time. But the Catalans haven’t dropped the interest altogether and are tipped to make a new approach later in the summer—perhaps a second loan—if Rashford is still available.

Manchester United are known to have refused to renegotiate the terms of the option to buy while the loan was active, but Barcelona now reportedly hope desperation to offload Rashford as the transfer deadline nears will force the Premier League team to offer an even more favorable deal.

It has been reported Rashford would prefer not to stay in England should he leave United, which could open up alternative destinations like Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain, both in need of versatile offensive depth—the like of which Rashford provided Barcelona.

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