The Third Goalkeeper Linked to Man Utd and Who They Could Sign

Manchester United transfer rumors and speculation this summer has been dominated by news of midfielders, left wingers and left backs to this point. But the needle has started to move to goalkeepers in recent days.

Filling those three outfield positions is vitally important for the Red Devils going into 2026–27, particularly in the center of the pitch, where it could take up to three new arrivals to sufficiently boost squad depth ahead of a return to the Champions League.

But goalkeeper is the other role that Manchester United do actually need to fill this summer. The names linked with a prospective transfer already—Karl Darlow, Sam Johnstone, Angus Gunn—might have taken fans a little by surprise, but there is logic behind it.

Why Do Man Utd Need to Sign a Goalkeeper?

Senne Lammens is not being replaced. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Recruiting in goal is important for United, not because of any need to replace current No. 1 Senne Lammens, but to restore depth and cover that looks like it will be depleted come the autumn.

Lammens was named Barclays Transfer of the Season at the Premier League’s end-of-year awards, officially the best recruit in 2025–26 across the entire division. That is no mean feat considering the emerging Belgian was hardly known outside his homeland this time last year and was up against players like Rayan Cherki, Antoine Semenyo, João Pedro and Granit Xhaka.

Due to Lammens firmly establishing himself as the starter, it makes it likely that Altay Bayındır—No. 1 from August to October last season—and André Onana will move on. Both are good enough to command starting jobs elsewhere and face a perhaps unwinnable battle to topple Lammens. Both could end up in Türkiye, with Onana in particular linked with a second loan at Trabzonspor.

United have already re-signed popular veteran Tom Heaton to a new one-year contract as third-choice goalkeeper, a role that is far more about training, support and behind-the-scenes leadership than it is actually playing games. But there will be call for a new No. 2.

Dependable Experience Important in No. 2 Goalkeeper Search

Three goalkeeper options present themselves. | Ben Peters/MB Media/Catherine Ivill/AMA/Angel Martinez/Getty Images

It can be tricky to nail the role of understudy goalkeeper.

Competition between two more equal contenders rarely works out, as United found with David de Gea and Dean Henderson some years ago. That alone is a reason it would be difficult for Onana to remain, before even considering other factors. Similarly, once Arsenal signed David Raya in 2023, it was impossible for Aaron Ramsdale to stay. James Trafford is also expected to leave Manchester City this year in pursuit of a starting job after being gazumped by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

A more structured hierarchy, where everyone has a defined place, but equally in which the deputy can be trusted to step in when required is preferable. That was how Liverpool had things with Alisson and Caoimhín Kelleher until the latter finally outgrew the role last year.

With Darlow, Johnstone or Gunn—the latter being the latest name added to the list this week as per new reports—United would have a reliable veteran backup, with minimal expectations of usurping Lammens. None would equate to a major financial outlay either, at a time when funds need to be primarily funneled into other areas of the pitch.

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Darlow first played in the Premier League over a decade ago after joining Newcastle United. The 35-year-old has been a backup most of his career but did play more than half of Leeds United’s Premier League matches in 2025–26 after displacing starter Lucas Perri.

Johnstone actually came through the ranks at Old Trafford, part of the same FA Youth Cup-winning team as Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard in 2011. He never made a first-team appearance but carved out a strong career at EFL Championship level and has Premier League experience too. This past season he was at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Gunn, meanwhile, was trained by Manchester City for seven years from the age of 15. He has played in the Premier League, albeit only sparingly for Southampton in the past and once for Nottingham Forest this past season, but is Scotland’s starting goalkeeper at the 2026 World Cup.

All three are free agents this summer.

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