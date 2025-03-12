Will Kylian Mbappe Play for Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid?
Alarm bells were raised about Kylian Mbappé's fitness when the 26-year-old missed training ahead of Real Madrid's clash with Atlético Madrid.
The all-important second leg of Real Madrid's Champions League round of 16 tie against Atlético Madrid is finally here. Los Blancos head to the Metropolitano with a one-goal advantage after securing a 2–1 victory over Diego Simeone's men in the first leg.
Carlo Ancelotti's squad gets a major boost with the return of Jude Bellingham from suspension, but bad news emerged from Madrid regarding Mbappé's status less than 24 hours before the match. The France international did not participate in training due to a knock he suffered at the weekend against Rayo Vallecano.
Real Madrid anxiously waited on test results for their leading goalscorer ahead of the biggest match of the season.
Yes, Mbappé will play for Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid. The Frenchman made Ancelotti's squad despite nursing a minor knock to his ankle.
According to ESPN, Ancelotti was always "hopeful" the 26-year-old would start and now all signs point to Mbappé leading the line in Wednesday's fixture. The tests Mbappé underwent deemed him eligible to play.
The game will be Mbappé's first time playing at the Metropolitano in a white shirt. He missed out when Los Blancos took the short trip there earlier in the La Liga season due to injury. The game ended in a 1–1 draw.
Mbappé then made his Madrid derby debut at the Santiago Bernabéu on Feb. 8 and scored Real Madrid's only goal of the night. He was kept off the scoresheet in the first leg of their Champions League tie, though.
The Frenchman will hope to have a greater impact on the second leg, even if he is not fully fit. Real Madrid only need a draw to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals, and all eyes will be on Mbappé to help the defending European champions get there.