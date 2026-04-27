Will Mohamed Salah Play for Liverpool Again After Injury Blow?

Egypt national team director Ibrahim Hassan has claimed Mohamed Salah has already played his final game for Liverpool as he will miss the remainder of the season through injury.

Salah will walk away from Anfield this summer and looked emotional as he limped off during the recent 3–1 victory over Crystal Palace clutching at his hamstring.

Any absence of at least four weeks would keep Salah sidelined beyond Liverpool’s final game of the season against Brentford on May 24, and Hassan has now revealed he expects that to be the case.

“He has suffered a hamstring tear and will require four weeks ​of treatment,” Hassan told Reuters.

With the World Cup approaching and Salah facing what is likely to be his final chance to represent Egypt on the global stage, the 33-year-old is expected to focus on recovery before the tournament gets underway on June 11.

Salah’s Glittering Liverpool Career Comes to Understated End

Salah was immediately aware of the situation. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

When Brentford travel to Anfield on May 24, Liverpool fans will know the match itself will likely have to take a back seat.

Left back Andy Robertson has joined Salah in declaring that game as the end of their respective Liverpool careers, bringing the curtain down on the stories of two of Anfield’s favorite stars in recent memory.

While Robertson will hope for a hero’s farewell on the pitch, it seems as though Salah has been robbed of that opportunity and the final memory of the Egyptian’s tenure will be the sight of him limping down the touchline.

Liverpool will be sure to pay tribute to a street-clothed Salah on the final day of the season, when he will still be paraded on to the pitch after the final whistle for what will likely be an emotional parting message to supporters.

Salah will be frustrated not to get the chance to help Liverpool out on the pitch again, particularly with Champions League qualification not yet wrapped up. Reds fans will hope they have already secured a spot in the top five by the time Brentford come to town.

If there is one positive from the situation, it is that Salah has not been robbed of the chance to move any higher when it comes to a number of all-time rankings for Liverpool and the Premier League.

Salah’s return of 193 Premier League goals puts him fourth on the all-time standings, but he was never going to get the extra 15 he needs to tie Wayne Rooney above him. Similarly, he needed 28 more goals to tie Roger Hunt as Liverpool’s second-greatest marksman.

The superstar forward also sits 14 appearances behind Ron Yeats on Liverpool’s all-time appearance charts, leaving him 23rd in the rankings.

Salah was perilously close to moving into fourth for Liverpool appearances in the Premier League era. He sits five games behind Sami Hyypiä with 313 to his name and would have only been able to move one behind if he was fit enough to play in each of Liverpool’s four remaining fixtures.

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