Two A’s, One F—Grading the Biggest USMNT Transfers of 2026 Summer Window

After a World Cup campaign that captivated the nation, it was only natural for European clubs to come knocking for U.S. men’s national team players.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men showed up and showed out on the world stage, finishing atop Group D in this summer’s showpiece event before making a run to the round of 16. The Stars and Stripes ultimately fell—hard—against Belgium, but that did not erase the strong individual performances from American stars the world had previously overlooked.

Making a splash at the 2026 World Cup helped USMNT players earn big moves this summer. Some made the leap from MLS to England, while others secured fresh starts in Europe’s top five leagues. One even stole the show in the final hours of Deadline Day without ever completing a transfer.

Here’s the biggest USMNT summer transfers graded by Sports Illustrated.

Sebastian Berhalter

Sebastian Berhalter upped his stock at the 2026 World Cup. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Transfer : Vancouver Whitecaps to Middlesbrough

: Vancouver Whitecaps to Middlesbrough Fee: $2 million (€1.75 million)

Sebastian Berhalter might not have been a starter for Pochettino this summer, but he still made five appearances on the world stage and tallied a goal and an assist. The strong showings came after the American midfielder recorded a career-best 21 goal contributions for the Vancouver Whitecaps en route to the 2025 MLS Cup final.

The 2026 MLS season was no different. In 18 appearances, Berhalter notched seven goals and four assists. EFL Championship side Middlesbrough took notice and snagged the American’s signature for just $2 million in July.

Berhalter now gets to play in Europe alongside fellow Americans Aidan Morris and Max Arfsten. Plus, playing in England’s second tier is a major step up from MLS and could be the stepping stone for the 25-year-old to eventually make a move to the Premier League.

Morgan Rogers laid the blueprint.

Grade: A-

Gio Reyna

Gio Reyna got his World Cup moment in the dying stages against Paraguay. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Transfer : Borussia Mönchengladbach to Strasbourg

: Borussia Mönchengladbach to Strasbourg Fee: $3.5 million (€3 million)

No one needed a summer of redemption quite like Gio Reyna. The No. 10 made just 20 appearances for Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2025–26, routinely playing only a handful of minutes at the end of already-decided matches.

Pochettino trusted his skill enough to take him to the World Cup, though, and in turn, potentially revived Reyna’s career. After years of bad publicity following a feud with previous USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter and fitness woes, the 23-year-old made five appearances on the world stage and scored a sensational goal against Paraguay.

It was enough for Reyna to ink a five-year deal with Chelsea’s French sister club Strasbourg. The attacking midfielder got his new career off to a flying start, impressing in a preseason bout against Newcastle United when he set up his team’s only goal.

Reyna only featured off the bench in Strasbourg’s Ligue 1 opener, but he got the nod next time out against Lens and helped his team collect three points. Playing consistent minutes is exactly what the American needs to get his career back on track, and the French top-flight is so far proving to be a solid backdrop.

Grade: B

Zavier Gozo

Zavier Gozo secured a big move to the Premier League. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Transfer : Real Salt Lake to Crystal Palace

: Real Salt Lake to Crystal Palace Fee: $15 million (€13 million)

Any time an American secures a move to the Premier League, it’s a big deal. But when it’s a 19-year-old doing so? Now that’s a blockbuster transfer.

Zavier Gozo went from representing Real Salt Lake to inking a five-year deal with Crystal Palace. The versatile teenager, who can play as a right winger or wingback, scored in his debut with the Eagles’ U-21s, finding the back of the net against Arsenal’s youth side.

New boss Pierre Sage was clearly impressed, because he handed Gozo his Premier League debut just six days later in the team’s 4–1 loss to Manchester City. The American struggled under the bright lights, only completing three passes, losing five of his six duels and taking just nine touches.

The good news, though, is Gozo is just 19. He has so much time to develop at Palace—and he has the help of fellow American Chris Richards at Selhurst Park. In four years time, don’t be surprised if you see Gozo representing the Stars and Stripes at the 2030 World Cup.

Grade: A

Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun cannot get out of the headlines. | Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Failed Transfer : Monaco to Everton

: Monaco to Everton Agreed Fee: $54.1 million (£40 million)

Yes, Folarin Balogun did not actually complete a transfer this summer, but it’s impossible to ignore the chaos that unfolded on Deadline Day. The striker was in line to make a permanent move from Monaco to Everton, returning to the Premier League four years after he last played for Arsenal.

Yet everything that could go wrong went wrong trying to get the deal over the line. Balogun failed his medical on Tuesday, prompting Everton to take a step back from the deal.

The Toffees then briefly considered signing Joshua Zirkzee instead, but Manchester United reportedly struck down the potential deal. In the meantime, Chelsea struck an agreement with Monaco for Lamine Camara to replace Enzo Fernández.

Everton then went back to Monaco, giving Balogun the green light. With the deal back on the table, Monaco no longer had to sell Camara and pulled the plug on the midfielder’s transfer at the eleventh hour. To top it off, Balogun ultimately decided he no longer wanted to make Merseyside his home and stayed at Monaco.

It was a wild sequence of events, one that left Balogun at the center of controversy ... again.

Grade: F