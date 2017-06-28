Tech & Media

ESPN announces hiring of Adrian Wojnarowski

0:38 | Tech & Media
Report: ESPN finalizing deal to hire Adrian Wojnarowski
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Adrian Wojnarowski is officially headed to ESPN. 

Sports Illustrated’s Richard Deitsch reported Monday that the now-former Yahoo NBA reporter would start at ESPN on July 1 and the network confirmed as much Wednesday in a press release.

Wojnarowski will make his ESPN debut the moment NBA free agency opens on Scott Van Pelt’s midnight SportsCenter. He will also appear on ESPN’s NBA Free Agency Special, which will be hosted by Rachel Nichols and run until 2 a.m. ET. 

Deadspin first reported in February that Wojnarowski was nearing a move to ESPN and Recode reported in May that a deal had been finalized. ESPN laid off several of its top NBA writers and reporters when it slashed about 100 jobs in April, including top newsbreaker Marc Stein.

Wojnarowski is expected to be joined at ESPN by some of his colleagues from Yahoo’s The Vertical. The only other addition from Yahoo announced by ESPN Wednesday was former Nets assistant GM Bobby Marks, who focuses on the inner workings of NBA front offices. 

