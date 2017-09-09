One of the biggest sports broadcasting stories of the NFL season will be the development of CBS broadcaster Tony Romo.

The former Cowboys quarterback makes his regular-season broadcasting debut on Sept. 10 at 1:00 p.m. for the Raiders-Titans game in Nashville. The game will be aired in about half the country, per 506Sports.com. Romo has done eight preseason practice games including fine in the studio and three on site.

Paired with Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson, ​Romo will also call the following games during the first month of the season, according to CBS:

Week 2 - Patriots vs. Saints

Week 3 - Bengals vs. Packers

Week 4 - Bears vs. Packers (Thursday night)

Week 4 - Raiders vs. Broncos

“This is not an easy job,” said CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus. “Tony coming out of the box is not going to be great. He is a work in progress. But we think he will be good enough to warrant the No. 1 analyst job.”