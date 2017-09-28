Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce will join ESPN as an NBA studio analyst, ESPN announced Thursday.

The 2008 NBA Finals M.V.P. is expected to join former NBA players Tracy McGrady, Chauncy Billups and Jalen Rose on NBA Countdown and will appear "multiple times a week" on ESPN's The Jump. Pierce has participated in ESPN's NBA Finals pregame and halftime coverage for the past two seasons, even before his retirement at the end of the 2016-2017 NBA season.

"I always had fun doing guest coverage with ESPN, so it is exciting to officially join the teams at NBA Countdown and The Jump," Pierce said in a statement. "I love hoops, my whole life has been about the game, so this feels like a natural evolution in my career and I can't wait for the season to get started."

Pierce, 39, played the majority of his 19-year career for the Boston Celtics, but had stops with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers towards the end of his playing days. The 10-time NBA All-Star was drafted in the first round of the 1998 NBA Draft by the Celtics and led the team to an NBA Championship in 2008. Pierce, a University of Kansas product, is second on the all-time Celtics scoring list.