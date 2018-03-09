Facebook has secured the rights to exclusively broadcast 25 MLB games during the 2018 season, according to Bloomberg. It's the first time a major American sports league has agreed to nationally broadcast games exclusively on Facebook.

The social network reportedly paid between $30 million and $35 million for the rights to the games, which will primarily take place on Wednesday afternoons. The games will be produced by MLB Network, meaning the broadcasts will look similarly to a game that would air on that network on television.

This isn't the first time Facebook has secured broadcasting rights for major sports leagues. It aired 20 non-exclusive MLB games last year and recently reached a deal with Fox Sports to broadcast UEFA Champions League games as well as exclusive rights to 47 small-conference college basketball games. Facebook was said to be considering bidding for the NFL's Thursday Night Football broadcasts, which aired on Amazon as well as NFL Network last season. But Facebook did not bid, Fox Sports secured the rights to Thursday Night Football this year.

The first Facebook broadcast of the baseball season will be the April 4 matchup between the Phillies and Mets, per Bloomberg.