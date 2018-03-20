Former Chicago Bears head coach John Fox has been hired by ESPN as an NFL studio analyst, according to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic.

Fox was fired by the Bears on Jan. 1 after three seasons at the helm. He finished with a 14–34 record in his time with Chicago.

He has also previously coached the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos. He reached the Super Bowl with Carolina in 2003 before losing to the New England Patriots. With the Broncos, he went 46-18 which includes three seasons with Peyton Manning as quarterback.

Fox is expected to fill the void left by Herm Edwards, who is the head coach at Arizona State.