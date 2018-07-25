James Franco is in negotiations to direct Those Guys Have All the Fun: Inside the World of ESPN, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The film for Focus Features would be based on the 2011 book by James Andrew Miller and Tom Shales. Using interviews from ESPN's staff, the book chronicled the rise of the sports network, which was started in 1979 by Bill Rasmussen and his son Scott. The book features interviews with Robin Roberts, Keith Olbermann, Bill Simmons, Tony Kornheiser, Stuart Scott, Erin Andrews, Mike Ditka and more.

According to Variety, Christopher C. Rogers has been hired to re-write the script.

Franco is not expected to appear in the film, according to the Reporter.He recently produced and starred in The Disaster Artist.

Franco has denied allegations of sexual misconduct that were reported by the Los Angeles Times in January.