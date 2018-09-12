Watch: Steve Nash Discusses HomeCourt App at Apple Event

Steve Nash spoke about HomeCourt, the shot-tracking app he's an investor in, during Apple's 2018 event.

By Kaelen Jones
September 12, 2018

Former NBA All-Star Steve Nash took the stage and discussed the HomeCourt App during Wednesday's Apple Event.

HomeCourt is an app that uses A.I. to track and chart shooting during individual workouts. A presentation of the app's functions was shared during Wednesday's event to demonstrate the capabilities of the new iPhone XS camera.

Nash, Mark Cuban, Sam Hinkie and Jeremy Lin, are all investors in the app, which was developed by NEX Team. HomeCourt displays the amount of makes and misses a user accumulates over a period of time. It can also break down a user's release time, release angle, leg angle, speed, release time and release height.

"HomeCourt is giving players immediate feedback to help them understand if they are practicing with the right form," Nash said. "Release time is also a great indicator of whether the player is shooting at game speed while staying low. These meaningful insights and feedback just weren't possible before."

You May Like

More Tech & Media

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)