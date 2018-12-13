Mistah FAB Says Offensive Word Wasn't Used in Talk With Steph Curry Reported by The Athletic

Quickly

  • Mistah F.A.B. said that his conversation with Steph Curry, in which he and Curry reportedly laughed at an offensive word, didn't include any such language.
By Jacob Feldman
December 13, 2018

The Athletic writer Marcus Thompson II apologized for using insensitive language in a recent Steph Curry profile but questions remain about what he initially reported. The original version of the story, posted Tuesday, alluded to Curry “laughing with Mistah Fab about a certain tranny sex tape” at an event this fall.

The Athletic apologized for “inappropriate and offensive language” and cut the line, as Deadspin reported Thursday. (The New York Times and Associated Press style guides consider tranny to be “offensive slang.” Facebook posts using the word have been blocked.) However, neither the company nor the writer have addressed whether Curry actually was laughing about a sex tape during the SLAM photoshoot that Thompson witnessed. E-mailed requests for clarification have gone unanswered.

Mistah F.A.B., an Oakland rapper and community activist, told SI the conversation never took place. “There were hella kids around,” he said. “We were talking sports, nothing about—nowhere near something like that.” He added that the two discussed Curry’s physical health, while Curry asked about Mistah F.A.B.’s recent trip to Europe. A Warriors spokesman told Deadspin, “No such exchange ever transpired between Stephen and Mistah F.A.B.”

One of the first comments on the 2500-word piece asked why Thompson had included “an offensive slur ... and how did it get through the editorial process?” Thompson responded in the comments.

“I was completely wrong,” he wrote. “Completely wrong. It was a foolish, tasteless joke that was mistakenly posted for less than 10 minutes. I won’t even bother explaining the joke because it doesn’t matter. It was just wrong. Everybody who is angry at me has every reason to be. I am angry at myself. I apologize profusely.”

The relevant sentence now reads, “He’s laughing with Mistah Fab.” The story is topped by an editor’s note saying, “We deeply apologize for the offensive language originally published in this story. It failed to meet our editorial standards and we commit to doing better moving forward.”

Mistah F.A.B. was unaware of the ongoing discussion when reached Thursday and was not sure where the detail could have originated. "That's probably some attention stuff for the headlines,” he said, “something to get people talking." The 36-year-old concluded the conversation by saying he was going to immediately call Thompson, who he said was a friend, to figure out what was going on.

Thompson grew up in Oakland as well. One of The Athletic Bay Area’s first hires, he has covered the area for nearly two decades, including 10 years on the Golden State beat. Last year, he wrote a biography of Curry, “Golden: The Miraculous Rise of Steph Curry.”

You May Like

More Tech & Media

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)