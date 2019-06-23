LaVar Ball: 'I Meant No Sexual Intent' Towards ESPN's Molly Qerim

LaVar Ball was banned from ESPN following a recent appearance on First Take.

By Kaelen Jones
June 23, 2019

LaVar Ball denied having any sexual intent for a remark he made toward ESPN's Molly Qerim during a recent appearance on First Take.

Last week, Ball was banned from ESPN programming after telling Qerim she can "switch gears with me anytime." ESPN condemned Ball, calling his comment "completely inappropriate."

On Saturday, Ball discussed the ban, insisting that he meant no malice in making the comment.

"I don't even have to respond to that on the fact that I meant no sexual intent," Ball said. "Nothing on the fact that 'switch gears' means change topics to me. Her mind in the gutter and she think of something else. Only time I hit on her is if she's breaking in my house, and I mistake her for the boogeyman."

A representative for Ball issued a statement following the incident, asserting the comment was "at no time intended or meant to be sexual in nature."

