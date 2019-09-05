Chris Jericho's AEW championship was lost less than a day after he first won it. Unfortunately, he didn't know he could have just checked Craigslist to get it back instead of waiting for the police.

Florida man Frank Price found Jericho's title belt in a bag in a turn lane on Highway 20 and then posted it on the Lost and Found on Craigslist Tallahassee, he told Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat.

After finding the bag while with his wife on his 41st birthday, Price said he took it home before he discovered the title belt inside. He posted the belt on Craigslist that Sunday afternoon with the caption, "I found a pro wrestling championship belt on hwy 20 Sunday afternoon. Contact me with details and you can come get it."

Price added that he also reached out to his brother and his friend about the belt, which he thought belonged to a fan who purchased a replica.

"At that time there was nothing in the news about anything being lost or stolen," Price told the Tallahassee Democrat. "So we thought it was just a replica or a costume or something like that."

People started responding to his Craigslist posting on Tuesday night, citing the stories about Jericho's missing championship, and then Price was able to bring it to the Tallahassee police on Wednesday morning.

While turning the belt over to police, Price ran into the limo driver who was last with Jericho before the belt went missing. The driver gave Price a $200 reward.

Price, however, has some theories on how the belt went missing in the first place.

"I think what happened is they just set it on the trunk of the limo and it just fell off," Price said. "The only other possibility is that it was part of a pro-wrestling plot setup. They need all the publicity they can get."

Jericho will next defend the title against Cody Rhodes.