bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for 49ers vs. Chargers

Bonus bet amounts not returned with winnings. Min. deposit required. Must register with app only. T&Cs, time limits, and exclusions apply. 21+. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (AZ, CO, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ only. Please gamble responsibly. Must be present in AZ/CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/KY/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/MO/NC/NJ/OH/PA/TN/VA.

New bettors can claim $150 in bonus bets for Thursday's 49ers vs. Chargers matchup on Aug. 20 by using the bet365 bonus code. No code is required to unlock this offer. Simply deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first qualifying bet to earn bonus bets for the game. Check out other available sportsbook promos to compare welcome offers.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For 49ers vs. Chargers

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer delivers $150 in bonus bets after you meet the qualifying requirements. No promotional code is necessary to activate this promotion. You'll need to deposit at least $10, claim the offer within 30 days of account registration, and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on the 49ers vs. Chargers game.

Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the promotion. If you place a $10 bet on the 49ers vs. Chargers matchup and win, you'll keep your winnings plus receive the $150 in bonus bets. If your initial $10 wager loses, you'll still receive the full $150 in bonus bets to use on other markets.

Key terms and conditions include the following:

Minimum $10 deposit required to participate.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after being added to your account.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection counts toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not count.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For The 49ers vs. Chargers Game

Claiming your bonus bets for Thursday's 49ers vs. Chargers matchup takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the 49ers vs. Chargers market and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any eligible markets before they expire in seven days.

For a comprehensive look at what bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Additional Promotions Available At bet365

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. You can find current boosts, enhanced odds, and other limited-time promotions by visiting the "Promos" section within the bet365 Sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value on upcoming games and events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.