BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Claim up to $1,500 Bonus Bets for 49ers vs. Chargers

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New bettors can claim a welcome offer for Thursday's 49ers vs. Chargers preseason game using a BetMGM bonus code . BetMGM is running sportsbook promos through Aug. 20, and this offer gives you a chance to bet on the matchup at SoFi Stadium with bonus bets backing your play. The promotion requires a code to activate and applies to new users only.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for 49ers vs. Chargers

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your first wager in bonus bets if it loses. You'll need to make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money bet on any market, including the 49ers vs. Chargers game. If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake, up to $1,500, in bonus bets.

Here's how the bonus bets are distributed. If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you bet $1,500 on the 49ers vs. Chargers and lose, you'd get five $300 bonus bets. If you wager less than $50, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake. All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so plan your additional wagers accordingly.

The offer also includes $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which you earn whether you win or lose your first bet. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the full rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash.

You must use each bonus bet before withdrawing any winnings.

BetMGM does not return your original stake when you use bonus bets.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code for Thursday's game

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first bet on 49ers vs. Chargers:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the sign-up button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, and email. Provide your driver's license number to verify your identity. Use the bonus code SI1500 during registration. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the 49ers vs. Chargers game and place your first wager on any market. If your bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets within 24 hours.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our BetMGM review .

Additional promotions available at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Once you've claimed your first-bet bonus, check the Promos tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover ongoing bonuses, profit boosts, and special event offers. These promotions change frequently, so logging in regularly helps you stay informed about the latest opportunities to add value to your bets.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.