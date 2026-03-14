BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 for NCAA Conference Championships and NBA Weekend Action

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers an exceptional welcome offer for new users looking to bet on this weekend's loaded sports slate. Use code SI1500 to unlock up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses, perfect for Saturday's NCAA conference tournament championships and NBA matchups. New bettors can explore extensive sportsbook promos while targeting the weekend's most compelling games. This promotion remains active as of Saturday, March 14, giving sports fans immediate access to premium betting value.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for conference tournament and NBA betting

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides two distinct welcome offers depending on your location. Most states receive the $1,500 First Bet protection, while Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia users can claim a Bet $10, Get $150 promotion. Both offers require the same SI1500 code during registration.

For the $1,500 First Bet offer, new users make their initial wager on any market, including NCAA conference championship games or NBA contests. If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% each of your original stake, while smaller bets receive one bonus bet matching your wager amount.

Consider betting $500 on a Big Ten Championship game between Purdue and Illinois. If Purdue covers the spread, you keep your winnings and original stake. If the bet loses, you receive five $100 bonus bets totaling $500. These bonus bets expire after seven days and don't return the stake when used.

Key terms include:

Minimum $10 deposit required.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Wagers over $50 split into five separate bonus bets.

Original stake not returned when using bonus bets.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for weekend basketball and NBA action

Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code takes just minutes before Saturday's conference tournament finals tip off.

Register at BetMGM Sportsbook using bonus code SI1500 during account creation. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license and personal information. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on NCAA tournament games, NBA matchups, or any available market. Receive bonus bets if your initial wager loses, or collect winnings if it hits.

For detailed analysis of BetMGM's features, betting markets, and user experience, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users during March basketball

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout March Madness and the NBA's playoff push. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific bonuses in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These rotating promotions often target popular betting markets like conference tournament spreads, NBA player props, and March Madness futures. Regular users benefit from checking the promotions tab daily, as BetMGM frequently updates available bonuses to match the current sports calendar and trending betting interests.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

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