BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on Canadiens-Hurricanes, French Open, and More

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet on May 29 across a massive sports slate that includes Canadiens-Hurricanes Game 5, the French Open, and MLB. New users also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose. Find this and other sportsbook promos to make the most of your first wager with BetMGM .

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for Canadiens-Hurricanes, French Open, and MLB

BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks two welcome offers depending on your state. Most new users can access the $1,500 First Bet offer, while bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can also choose a Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets offer if their first wager wins. Both offers require a minimum $10 deposit to qualify.

For the $1,500 First Bet offer, here is how the bonus bets break down if your first wager loses. Say you place a $1,500 bet on the Carolina Hurricanes to close out the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final and it does not go your way. BetMGM will return your entire $1,500 stake as five bonus bets, each worth $300. If you wager less than $50 and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your original stake.

For bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV who opt for the Bet $10, Get $150 offer, place a minimum $10 wager on any market, such as a French Open match or an MLB game on Friday's slate. If that bet wins, BetMGM issues $150 in bonus bets as three $50 credits in addition to your normal winnings. Key terms and conditions for both offers include:

New users only; a minimum $10 deposit is required.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn; they must be used before accessing any potential payout.

BetMGM does not return your stake when using bonus bets.

All new users receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose.

Those MGM Rewards Points are worth understanding. They can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers for live event tickets. You can learn more about the full rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code for Game 5 and Friday's full sports slate

Claiming the bonus code for BetMGM is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before puck drop on Game 5 or the next French Open match:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and enter promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum $10 deposit using any of BetMGM's available payment methods to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet on any sport or market, whether that is Canadiens-Hurricanes Game 5, a French Open match, or an MLB game on Friday's slate. If your bet loses, you receive bonus bets back up to $1,500. Collect your bonus bets: If your first bet loses, BetMGM will credit your account with bonus bets within 24 hours. Use them within seven days before they expire. Withdraw your winnings: Cash out real-money winnings at any time. Bonus bet payouts must be used before withdrawal and do not include a return of the bonus bet stake. Receive your $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

For a full breakdown of what BetMGM Sportsbook has to offer, check out our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offers for existing users

BetMGM Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. With a packed Friday slate featuring NHL playoff hockey, Grand Slam tennis, and a full MLB card, there is no shortage of markets to explore. Tap the "Promos" tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app to browse the latest offers available in your state.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.