BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on MLB Games, NBA and NHL Playoffs

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer, plus $50 MGM Rewards Points, on Monday, May 4. With MLB in full swing and Round 2 of both the NBA and NHL playoffs now underway, there is no shortage of sportsbook promos worth exploring right now.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NBA, NHL and MLB betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real money wager on any available market, including tonight's NBA playoff openers or the NHL's second-round action, and if it loses, BetMGM will return your stake in bonus bets. A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Here is a closer look at how the bonus bets are structured based on your wager amount:

If your first bet is $50 or more and loses, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a $1,500 losing wager returns five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

If your first bet is under $50 and loses, you receive one bonus bet equal to your full stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

BetMGM does not return your stake when you use bonus bets.

Win or lose, you receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

To put this in context, say you place a $200 first bet on the 76ers to cover the spread in Game 1 against the Knicks. If Philadelphia covers, you collect your winnings immediately. If the bet loses, BetMGM returns $200 in bonus bets, split into five $40 credits, giving you plenty of chances to stay in the action across the rest of the NBA and NHL playoff schedule.

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to an alternate welcome offer: bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets if your first wager wins. That offer is issued as three $50 bonus bets, also expiring seven days from issuance. Either way, all new users earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome.

MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's broader loyalty program and can be redeemed in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the full rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for tonight's playoff games

Getting started with BetMGM Sportsbook is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer before tonight's tip-offs and puck drops:

Register: Click through to BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your welcome offer. Place your first bet: Wager on any sport or market, such as the Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 1, the Ducks vs. Golden Knights opener, or any MLB game on tonight's loaded slate. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Collect your winnings: If your first bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings right away. Bonus bets must be used before any payout from them can be accessed. Receive your $50 MGM Rewards Points, which are credited win or lose.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM offers for the NBA and NHL playoffs

Existing BetMGM users are not left out of the fun. BetMGM consistently rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay promotions throughout the NBA and NHL postseason. The volume and variety of these offers tend to increase as the playoffs heat up, making it worth checking in regularly. Open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and tap the "Promos" tab to see everything currently available for your state.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.