BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on MLB, NHL & NBA Playoffs Tuesday

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer and $50 MGM Rewards Points as part of today's top sportsbook promos . New users can place their first wager on Tuesday's packed slate of MLB, NHL, and NBA Playoffs action. If that bet loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500 . This offer is available through May 5.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for MLB, NHL & NBA Playoffs betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real-money wager on any market, whether that's Rays vs. Blue Jays, the NHL's second-round playoff matchups, or the NBA conference semifinals opener between the Lakers and Thunder. If your bet wins, you keep the winnings. If it loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets.

The structure of the bonus bets depends on how much you wager. Here's what to know:

Wagers over $50 are returned as five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying stake. A $1,500 losing bet, for example, would return five $300 bonus bets.

Wagers under $50 are returned as a single bonus bet equal to your original stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

BetMGM does not return your stake when you use bonus bets to place a follow-up wager.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Win or lose, every new user who uses the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 also receives $50 in MGM Rewards Points. Those points can be redeemed in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the full rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to an alternate welcome offer. Use the bonus code for BetMGM, SIBONUS50, place a $10 wager, and if it wins, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 bonus bets, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM first bet offer for tonight's games

Getting started with BetMGM Sportsbook is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer before tonight's MLB, NHL, and NBA action tips off:

Register for a new BetMGM account using the BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first real-money wager on any sport or market, such as the Rays hosting the Blue Jays, Minnesota vs. Colorado in the NHL playoffs, or Lakers vs. Thunder in the NBA conference semifinals. If your bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings immediately. If it loses, receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before accessing any potential payout from those wagers. Collect your $50 in MGM Rewards Points, awarded win or lose.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM promo offers for existing users

BetMGM consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. With MLB in full swing and both the NHL and NBA deep into their respective playoffs, there is no shortage of opportunities to find added value on the platform. Odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay promotions are regularly featured across major events.

To stay current on what's available, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigate to the "Promos" tab. New offers are added frequently, so it's worth checking back before each night's slate of games.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.