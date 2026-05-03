BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on NBA, NHL Game 7s and MLB

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points, just in time for Sunday's packed sports slate. With NHL and NBA Game 7s alongside a full MLB schedule, there's no shortage of action to wager on. Check out more sportsbook promos before May 3.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Game 7s and MLB action

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real money wager on any market, including tonight's Canadiens/Lightning, Raptors/Cavaliers, or Pistons/Magic Game 7s, or any MLB game on the board. If your bet wins, you keep the winnings. If it loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus bet breakdown works based on your wager amount:

Wagers of $50 or more are returned as five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying stake. For example, a $1,500 losing wager would return five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Wagers under $50 are returned as a single bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

BetMGM does not return your stake when you use bonus bets to place a wager.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Win or lose, you also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points just for participating. MGM Rewards Points can be used as bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, redeemed for Marriott Bonvoy Points, exchanged for merchandise, or applied toward Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the full rewards program at BetMGM Rewards .

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can also opt for the Bet $10, Get $150 offer using the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50. Place a $10 minimum wager, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 bonus bets, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code for tonight's Game 7s

Claiming the bonus code for BetMGM is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before tonight's action tips off:

Register: Click through to BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet on any market, whether that's the Canadiens/Lightning Game 7, the Raptors/Cavaliers showdown, the Pistons/Magic upset bid, or any MLB game on Sunday's slate. Collect your bonus bets: If your first bet loses, BetMGM will credit your account with bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500, within 24 hours. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be issued win or lose after your qualifying wager settles.

For a deeper look at what BetMGM Sportsbook offers, check out our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM offers for existing users on Game 7 Sunday

BetMGM doesn't stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can find a rotating selection of odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions available throughout the week. The best place to find them is the "Promos" tab inside the BetMGM Sportsbook app, which is updated regularly to reflect the current sports calendar. With three Game 7s and a full MLB slate on Sunday, there's a good chance BetMGM has something extra lined up for loyal bettors.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.