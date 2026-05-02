BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on NBA, NHL & MLB Games This Saturday

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet on Saturday's packed sports slate, including Celtics/76ers Game 7, Flyers/Hurricanes, and several MLB matchups. New users also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, win or lose. Check out more sportsbook promos before betting on May 2.

How the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 works for Saturday's NBA, NHL and MLB action

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks one of the most generous welcome offers available for new users. Place your first real-money wager on any of Saturday's marquee matchups, and if it loses, BetMGM will return your entire stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500. New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can alternatively opt for the Bet $10, Get $150 offer using the same BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50, which awards $150 in bonus bets if that initial $10 wager wins.

Here is a closer look at how the First Bet offer breaks down for Saturday's games:

If you wager $1,500 on Celtics/76ers Game 7 and lose, BetMGM issues five bonus bets worth $300 each, totaling $1,500.

If you wager less than $50, say $20 on Orioles/Yankees, and lose, you receive one bonus bet worth $20.

If your first bet wins on any market, you collect your winnings immediately and still receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

Key terms and conditions to keep in mind before using your bonus code for BetMGM:

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Bonus bets are issued only if your first wager loses (for the $1,500 offer) or wins (for the MI, NJ, PA, WV $150 offer).

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

BetMGM does not return your stake when you use bonus bets.

All new users receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, regardless of outcome.

Those MGM Rewards Points are worth understanding. They can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the full rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Saturday's games

Signing up and placing your first bet on Saturday's NBA, NHL, and MLB action takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started with the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your wager: Bet on any Saturday market, whether that is Celtics/76ers Game 7, Flyers/Hurricanes Game 1, or an MLB matchup like Diamondbacks/Cubs. If your first bet loses, you receive bonus bets back up to $1,500. Collect your winnings: If your bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings right away. Bonus bets must be used before any payout from them can be accessed. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: All new users earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, win or lose, after placing their first wager.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM offers to explore beyond Saturday's welcome bonus

BetMGM Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing users throughout the sports calendar. From odds boosts on playoff games to parlay bonuses and sport-specific offers, there is always something worth checking before you place your next bet. Head to the "Promos" tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app to browse the latest deals available in your state.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.