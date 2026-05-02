BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on Saturday MLB, NBA + NHL Playoffs

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet on Saturday's packed slate of MLB games, NBA Playoffs, and NHL Playoffs action. New users also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, win or lose. Check out more sportsbook promos before locking in your picks for May 2.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Saturday's NBA and NHL Playoffs

New users who sign up with the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 are eligible for a First Bet up to $1,500. If your first wager loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake in bonus bets. It is one of the more generous welcome offers available right now, and Saturday's elimination games make it a compelling time to jump in.

Here is how the First Bet offer breaks down:

Place a first real-money wager on any sport or market, including Saturday's NBA and NHL Playoff games or MLB action.

If your bet loses, you receive your full stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Wagers over $50 are returned as five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying stake. For example, a $1,500 losing bet returns five $300 bonus bets.

Wagers under $50 are returned as a single bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly — you must use them before accessing any payout.

Win or lose, you receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points just for placing your first bet.

Say you bet $200 on a Game 7 NHL Playoffs matchup Saturday night and it does not go your way. BetMGM would return that $200 as bonus bets, giving you another shot at the board. If your bet wins, you collect your winnings immediately and still pocket the $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have access to an alternate offer: place a $10 first bet using the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets on top of your winnings. That bonus is issued as three $50 bonus bets, each valid for seven days.

MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's loyalty program and can be redeemed for a variety of rewards, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bonus code for BetMGM on Saturday's playoff slate

Signing up and claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Saturday's games tip off and drop the puck:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet on any Saturday market — an NBA Playoffs game, an NHL elimination matchup, or any MLB game on the board. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Collect your winnings: If your bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings right away. Bonus bets must be used before any payout from them can be accessed. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

For a full breakdown of the platform, read our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers for Saturday's games

The welcome offer is just the starting point. BetMGM consistently rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay promotions for existing users throughout the postseason. With NBA and NHL Playoff games running nearly every day, there is no shortage of opportunities to take advantage of these deals. Open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and tap the "Promos" tab to see what is currently available for Saturday's action.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.