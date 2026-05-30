BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer ahead of Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7. New users also receive $50 MGM Rewards Points win or lose. Find this and other sportsbook promos before Saturday, May 30.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Enter the code at registration, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place your first real-money wager on any market, including Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. If that bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets.

The structure of the bonus bets depends on the size of your wager. If you bet more than $50 and lose, BetMGM issues five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a $1,500 wager on the Thunder to win Game 7 that comes up short would return five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If your first bet wins, say you backed Victor Wembanyama to lead the Spurs to an upset victory, you keep your winnings and still collect $50 in MGM Rewards Points. Bonus bets are valid for seven days from issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly. You must use them on additional wagers before accessing any resulting payout. BetMGM does not return your stake when using bonus bets.

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can also opt for an alternate welcome offer using the same code SIBONUS50. Place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 bonus bets, also expiring seven days from issuance. All new users receive $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome.

MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's loyalty program and carry real value. Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers for live events. Learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

Key terms to keep in mind before claiming:

New users only; minimum $10 deposit required.

First bet must be a real-money wager on any available market.

Bonus bets are issued if your first bet loses, up to $1,500.

Wagers above $50 return five bonus bets at 20% each; wagers of $50 or less return one bonus bet.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

$50 MGM Rewards Points awarded win or lose.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for Game 7

Claiming your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code ahead of Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and create a new account using the bonus code for BetMGM, SIBONUS50. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet on any available market, including Game 7 moneylines, spreads, or player props featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Wembanyama. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500. Collect your bonus bets: If your first bet loses, BetMGM issues your bonus bets within a short processing window. Use them before the seven-day expiration. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points are credited win or lose and can be redeemed through the BetMGM Rewards program.

For a full breakdown of the platform, read our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers for Game 7 and beyond

The welcome offer is just the starting point at BetMGM. Existing users can take advantage of a steady stream of odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions throughout the NBA playoffs. The best place to find them is the Promos tab inside the BetMGM Sportsbook app, which is updated regularly with new offers tied to marquee matchups like this one.

With Game 7 between the Spurs and Thunder shaping up as one of the most compelling games of the postseason, there is no shortage of markets to explore. Check the app before tip-off to see what boosts or bonus opportunities are live for Saturday's winner-take-all showdown.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.