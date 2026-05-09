BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on UFC 328 Chimaev vs. Strickland

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer and up to $50 in MGM Rewards Points, available through May 9. New users can put this welcome offer to work on UFC 328, where Khamzat Chimaev takes on Sean Strickland. Check out the latest sportsbook promos to see how BetMGM stacks up.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for UFC 328

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real-money wager on any market, including the Chimaev vs. Strickland main event, and if that bet loses, BetMGM will return your stake in bonus bets. This is one of the more generous welcome offers available at any major sportsbook right now.

Here is how the bonus bet structure breaks down depending on your wager size:

If your first bet is $50 or more and it loses, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a $1,500 losing wager on Chimaev to win by submission would return five $300 bonus bets, totaling $1,500.

If your first bet is under $50 and it loses, you receive one bonus bet equal to your original stake.

If your first bet wins, you keep your winnings. A winning $100 wager on Strickland to pull the upset would pay out normally, with no bonus bets needed.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Win or lose, you also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's loyalty program and can be redeemed in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the program at BetMGM Rewards.

Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have access to an alternate offer using the bonus code for BetMGM: SIBONUS50. Place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets in addition to your winnings. The bonus is issued as three $50 bonus bets, each expiring seven days from issuance. This offer also includes $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Chimaev vs. Strickland

Signing up and placing your first bet on UFC 328 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started with the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Navigate to the UFC 328 market and place a bet on Chimaev vs. Strickland or any other available market. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Collect your bonus bets: If your first bet loses, bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Use them within seven days before they expire. Withdraw winnings: Any cash winnings from your first bet can be withdrawn immediately. Bonus bet payouts, however, must be played through before withdrawal. Note that BetMGM does not return your stake on bonus bet wagers. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited to your account win or lose.

For a full breakdown of what BetMGM Sportsbook offers beyond the welcome bonus, check out our BetMGM review.

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers to explore beyond UFC 328

The welcome offer is just the starting point. BetMGM consistently rolls out promotions for existing users, including odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and event-specific offers tied to major fights, games, and tournaments throughout the year. These deals rotate regularly and are worth checking before every big event on the calendar.

To find the latest offers, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and tap the "Promos" tab. New deals are added frequently, so it pays to browse before locking in your bets on fight night.