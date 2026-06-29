BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1,500 First Bet Bonus for Netherlands vs. Morocco, Round of 32

The Netherlands and Morocco clash in one of the Round of 32's most compelling matchups on Monday, June 29, and new bettors can take advantage of $1,500 in bonus bets if their first wager doesn't hit. You'll need the BetMGM bonus code 'SIBONUS50' to unlock this offer. Check out our sportsbook promos for more welcome offers across the industry.

How the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 works for Netherlands vs. Morocco

The BetMGM bonus code 'SIBONUS50' gives new users a straightforward welcome offer: place your first real money bet on any market, and if it loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether you win or lose. This is an excellent opportunity to back either the Netherlands or Morocco without the pressure of losing your initial wager.

Here's how the bonus bets break down. If you wager $50 or less and lose, you'll receive one bonus bet matching your stake. If you wager more than $50 and lose, you'll get five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you placed a $1,500 bet on the Netherlands to win and lost, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. These bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued, so you'll want to use them quickly as the tournament progresses.

To qualify, you must make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money wager on any sport or market. You can bet on the Netherlands-Morocco match or any other event you prefer. The bonus bets are issued as separate credits that you must use before withdrawing any winnings, and BetMGM won't return your original stake when you use bonus bets. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.

Minimum deposit: $10.

Maximum bonus bets: $1,500.

Bonus bets expire: Seven days from issuance.

Code required: Yes, use 'SIBONUS50'.

Available states: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, plus DC and PR.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM bonus code offer for the Netherlands vs. Morocco match

Claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on the Netherlands-Morocco game:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook by clicking the link above and entering your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Netherlands vs. Morocco match or any other sport and place your first real money wager. If your bet loses, you'll automatically receive bonus bets back, up to $1,500, issued as separate credits. Use your bonus bets on any market within seven days, then withdraw your winnings.

For a deeper dive into what BetMGM offers, check out our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers

BetMGM regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for both new and existing customers. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, head to the 'Promos' tab on the BetMGM Sportsbook app to see what other promotions are currently available. You'll find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers that can add extra value to your bets throughout the tournament and beyond.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

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