BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1,500 First Bet for MLB, NBA and NHL Playoffs

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer in time for Wednesday's packed sports slate. From Dodgers-Astros to NBA and NHL second-round playoff action, there is no shortage of games to target with your first wager. Check out more sportsbook promos before locking in your pick this May 6.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for MLB, NBA and NHL playoff betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real money wager on any available market, and if it loses, BetMGM will return your stake in bonus bets. You also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

Here is how the bonus bet structure breaks down based on your wager amount:

If you wager $50 or more and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a $1,500 losing wager returns five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

If you wager less than $50 and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your full stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly — you must use them on a wager first.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Say you back the Dodgers on the moneyline against Houston and the bet loses. BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets, giving you another shot at Wednesday's NBA or NHL playoff action. If your Dodgers wager wins, you collect your payout immediately and still pocket $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's loyalty program and can be redeemed in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can also opt for the Bet $10, Get $150 offer using the same BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50. Place a $10 wager, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 bonus bets, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM first bet offer for Wednesday's games

Claiming the bonus code for BetMGM is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before the first pitch or opening tip Wednesday night:

Register for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account using promo code SIBONUS50. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit at least $10 into your new account to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first real money wager on any sport or market, such as Dodgers-Astros, the 76ers-Knicks series, or the Golden Knights-Ducks matchup. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately. If it loses, receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance and collect your $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose.

Want a deeper look before signing up? Read our full BetMGM review for a complete breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and user experience.

More BetMGM promo offers for existing users on MLB, NBA and NHL playoff nights

BetMGM does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay promotions for existing customers across MLB, NBA, and NHL markets. With the playoffs heating up and the baseball season in full swing, there is usually something fresh waiting in the app.

To see what is currently available, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and tap the "Promos" tab. New offers are added frequently, so it is worth checking back before each night's slate of games.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.