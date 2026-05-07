BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1,500 First Bet for MLB, NBA and NHL Playoffs

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to unlock a $1,500 First Bet offer and $50 MGM Rewards Points, valid through May 7. Place your first wager on any of Thursday's packed slate of MLB games, the Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 2, the Lakers vs. Thunder, or the Flyers vs. Hurricanes, and explore some of the best sportsbook promos available right now.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for Thursday's MLB, NBA and NHL action

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 gives new users a First Bet worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their opening wager loses. You must make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money wager to activate the offer. Win or lose, you also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points just for participating.

Here is how the bonus bets break down depending on your wager size:

If you wager $50 or more and lose, BetMGM issues five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. A $1,500 losing bet, for example, returns five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

If you wager less than $50 and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

BetMGM does not return your stake when you use bonus bets.

Say you place a $200 wager on the Thunder to beat the Lakers in Game 2 and it wins -- you collect your winnings immediately. If that bet loses, BetMGM sends back five $40 bonus bets to use across any market. The same logic applies if you back the Hurricanes to close out the Flyers or pick a favorite in any of Thursday's MLB matchups.

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have access to an alternate welcome offer using the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50: bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets if your first wager wins. The $150 is issued as three $50 bonus bets, expiring seven days from issuance. All new users in eligible states also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome.

MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's loyalty program and can be redeemed in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM first bet for the NBA and NHL playoffs

Claiming your welcome offer with the bonus code for BetMGM takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Thursday's games tip off and drop the puck:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and enter promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first bet: Wager on any sport or market -- whether that's the Cavaliers covering in Game 2, the Thunder extending their series lead over the Lakers, or an MLB run line. If your bet loses, you receive bonus bets back up to $1,500. Collect your winnings: If your first bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings right away. Bonus bets must be used before any payout from them can be accessed. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points are credited win or lose.

For a deeper look at the platform, check out our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM promos to explore beyond the welcome offer

BetMGM Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing users throughout the playoffs and the MLB regular season. Odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay offers are regularly featured across basketball, hockey, and baseball markets. The best place to find the latest deals is the "Promos" tab inside the BetMGM Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated frequently to match the current sports calendar.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.