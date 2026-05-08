BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1,500 First Bet for MLB, NBA and NHL Playoffs

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to unlock a $1,500 First Bet offer, valid for Friday, May 8. New users can place their first wager on a packed slate of MLB games, NBA playoff action, or NHL playoff matchups and get their stake back in bonus bets if it loses. Check out more sportsbook promos to compare today's top offers.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for MLB, NBA, and NHL playoff betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 gives new users access to a $1,500 First Bet offer. If your first wager loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500. With the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, and nearly every MLB team in action on Friday, there is no shortage of markets to target.

Here is how the offer breaks down:

New users must use BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50 at registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

If your first bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Wagers over $50 are returned as five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying stake. For example, a $1,500 losing wager returns five $300 bonus bets.

Wagers under $50 are returned as a single bonus bet.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

All new users receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, win or lose.

Say you back the New York Knicks to take a 3-0 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers and your bet loses. BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets so you can come back and wager on Game 4. Or if you back the Minnesota Timberwolves to take the series lead over the San Antonio Spurs and win, your payout is yours to keep immediately. The same logic applies to NHL bets on the Buffalo Sabres or Anaheim Ducks, or any MLB game on the board.

Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can also opt for the Bet $10, Get $150 offer using the same BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50. Place a $10 wager and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 bonus bets, in addition to your winnings. The $50 MGM Rewards Points are included here as well, win or lose.

MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's loyalty program and can be redeemed for a range of rewards, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bonus code for BetMGM and bet on tonight's games

Signing up with BetMGM and placing your first bet on Friday's MLB, NBA, or NHL action takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register: Click through to BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 during registration. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Choose any market from tonight's slate, whether that is the Knicks vs. 76ers, Timberwolves vs. Spurs, Canadiens vs. Sabres, Ducks vs. Golden Knights, or any MLB game. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Collect your winnings: If your first bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings right away. Bonus bets must be used before any payout from them can be accessed, and BetMGM does not return your stake on bonus bet wagers. Receive your $50 MGM Rewards Points: These are credited win or lose and can be redeemed through the BetMGM Rewards program.

For a full breakdown of the platform, read our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users

BetMGM does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions throughout the MLB season and both the NBA and NHL playoffs. Existing users should check the "Promos" tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app to see what is currently available and make the most of every betting opportunity.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.