BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1,500 First Bet for NBA and NHL Playoffs

Use BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose. This is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into a loaded Saturday, May 9 playoff slate across the NBA and NHL.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for NBA and NHL playoff betting

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BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real money wager on any sport or market, and if it loses, BetMGM will return your full stake in bonus bets. That means you can jump into the NBA or NHL playoff action with confidence.

With Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs heating up, you might want to back LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers against the Oklahoma City Thunder, or bet on Cade Cunningham to lead the Detroit Pistons past the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the NHL side, the Carolina Hurricanes open a second-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers, while the Montreal Canadiens face the Buffalo Sabres in what promises to be a compelling matchup. Whatever your pick, this offer has you covered.

Here is a breakdown of the key terms for the $1,500 First Bet offer:

Use BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 at registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

If your first bet loses, you receive your full stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Wagers over $50 are returned as five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying stake. For example, a $1,500 losing bet returns five $300 bonus bets.

Wagers under $50 are returned as a single bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly.

Win or lose, you receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

If your first bet wins, you collect your winnings immediately and still receive your $50 in MGM Rewards Points. For example, if you bet on the New York Knicks to beat the Philadelphia 76ers and it hits, you walk away with your payout and your points. If it loses, the bonus bets land in your account so you can keep betting on the rest of the playoff slate.

MGM Rewards Points are part of the BetMGM Rewards program, which lets you earn and redeem points across a range of options. Those include bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points redeemable at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers for live event tickets. You can learn more at the BetMGM Rewards page .

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to an alternate welcome offer. Use bonus code for BetMGM SIBONUS50 to place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets in addition to your winnings. The $150 is issued as three $50 bonus bets, each expiring seven days after issuance. You also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code offer for the NBA and NHL playoffs

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the Saturday, May 9 playoff games tip off and drop the puck:

Register for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account and enter BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to fund your new account and unlock the welcome offer. Place your first real money wager on any sport or market, including NBA or NHL playoff games. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately. If it loses, your bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance, and collect your $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers for existing users during the playoffs

The welcome offer is just the starting point. BetMGM regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay promotions for existing users throughout the NBA and NHL postseason. These deals can add real value to your playoff betting, especially as the rounds get tighter and the stakes get higher.

The easiest way to stay on top of what is available is to check the Promos section directly in the BetMGM Sportsbook app. New offers are added frequently, so it is worth browsing before each round of games to make sure you are not leaving anything on the table.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

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