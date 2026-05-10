BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1,500 First Bet for NBA and NHL Playoffs

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer ahead of this weekend's packed NBA and NHL playoff slate. New users also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose. Browse other sportsbook promos before locking in your pick. This offer is available through Sunday, May 11.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NBA and NHL playoffs

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real money wager on any game in the NBA or NHL playoffs, and if that bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets. There is no sweat required beyond that initial wager.

Here is how the bonus bet structure breaks down based on your wager amount:

If you wager $50 or more and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake.

If you wager less than $50 and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your original stake.

For example, if you bet $1,500 on the Thunder vs. Lakers and lose, BetMGM issues five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

If your first bet wins, you keep your winnings and still receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly — you must use them before accessing any payout.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to an alternate welcome offer. Use BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 to place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 credits. Either way, all new users earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome.

MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's loyalty program and carry real value. Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers for live events. You can learn more about the full rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

Whether you are targeting the Hurricanes and Flyers in the NHL or the Knicks and 76ers in the NBA, this bonus code for BetMGM gives new users a strong cushion on their opening wager. The second round of both playoffs is delivering exactly the kind of high-stakes, physical basketball and hockey that makes for compelling betting opportunities.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM first bet for the NBA and NHL playoffs

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off or puck drop this weekend:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and create a new account using the BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first bet: Wager on any NBA or NHL playoff game, such as the Thunder vs. Lakers or the Avalanche vs. Wild. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Collect your winnings: If your first bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately. Bonus bets must be used before any payout from them can be accessed. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited to your account win or lose.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for the playoffs

The welcome offer is just the starting point. BetMGM consistently rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay promotions for existing users throughout the NBA and NHL postseason. The best place to track these is the Promos tab inside the BetMGM Sportsbook app, which is updated regularly as new matchups are confirmed. With multiple series heating up across both leagues, there is no shortage of opportunities to take advantage of what BetMGM has on offer.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.