BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1,500 First Bet for NBA and NHL Playoffs, MLB Games

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to unlock a $1,500 First Bet offer, one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Friday, May 1. With pivotal Game 6 matchups across the NBA and NHL playoffs, plus a full MLB slate, there is no shortage of action to target. A code is required — enter SIBONUS50 at registration.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for NBA and NHL playoff games

New users who apply the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 at sign-up can place a first bet of up to $1,500 on any available market, including Friday's high-stakes Game 6 playoff matchups. If that first wager loses, BetMGM returns the full stake in bonus bets. If it wins, you keep the winnings outright.

Here is how the bonus bet structure breaks down depending on your wager size:

Wagers of $50 or more are returned as five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a $1,500 losing bet would yield five $300 bonus bets.

Wagers under $50 are returned as a single bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

BetMGM does not return your stake when using bonus bets to place subsequent wagers.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Say you bet $200 on a Game 6 NBA playoff favorite and the wager loses. BetMGM would issue five $40 bonus bets, giving you plenty of flexibility to spread action across the rest of the playoff schedule or the MLB slate. Win or lose on your first bet, you also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points automatically.

MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's broader loyalty program and can be redeemed in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to an alternate welcome offer. Use the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 to place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets in addition to your winnings. Those bonus bets are issued as three $50 credits, each valid for seven days.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code offer for Friday's playoff games

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get started before Friday's NBA and NHL Game 6 matchups tip off and drop the puck.

Register: Click through to BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code for BetMGM, SIBONUS50, during sign-up. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your welcome offer and qualify for the promotion. Place your first bet: Wager on any available market, including Friday's NBA or NHL playoff Game 6 contests or any MLB game on the board. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Collect your winnings: If your first bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings immediately. Bonus bets must be used before any payout from them can be accessed. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers for existing users

BetMGM consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing customers throughout the postseason, including odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers tied to marquee events. The best place to stay current on what is available is the "Promos" tab inside the BetMGM Sportsbook app. With the NBA and NHL playoffs in full swing and MLB heating up, there is no shortage of opportunities to find added value on the games you are already watching.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.