BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1,500 First Bet for NBA, MLB, French Open and More

Use BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to unlock a $1,500 First Bet offer ahead of a massive May 31 sports slate. From the NBA Western Conference Finals Game 7 to the French Open, there is no shortage of action to target. New users also earn $50 MGM Rewards Points win or lose. Check out more sportsbook promos before you sign up.

How the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 works for Game 7 and beyond

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks one of the most generous welcome offers available right now. New users place their first real money wager on any sport or market, and if that bet loses, BetMGM returns the full stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500. With a winner-take-all Game 7 between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder on the schedule, there has never been a better time to get started.

Here is how the bonus bet structure breaks down based on your wager size:

If your first bet is $50 or more and loses, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake.

If your first bet is under $50 and loses, you receive one bonus bet equal to your original stake.

For example, a $1,500 losing wager on the Spurs or Thunder returns five $300 bonus bets, totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

If your first bet wins, you keep the winnings outright. Say you back Victor Wembanyama to lead the Spurs to a Game 7 victory and it cashes, the payout is yours immediately. Either way, every new user earns $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

MGM Rewards Points are part of the broader BetMGM Rewards program, which lets you redeem points in several ways. Those include bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have access to an alternate offer. The BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 in those states unlocks a Bet $10, Get $150 promotion. Place a $10 wager and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 credits, plus your winnings. The $50 MGM Rewards Points are included here as well.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code offer for Saturday's action

Signing up and claiming the bonus code for BetMGM takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off in Game 7:

Register for a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit a minimum of $10 into your new account to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first real money wager on any sport or market, including the Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7, French Open matches, or any MLB game on the Saturday slate. If your bet loses, BetMGM will credit your account with bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500, within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance. Remember, BetMGM does not return your stake when using bonus bets, but any winnings generated are yours to keep. Collect your $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which are awarded win or lose on your qualifying wager.

For a full breakdown of the platform, read our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM offers for existing users this weekend

Already have a BetMGM account? The platform consistently rolls out fresh promotions for returning customers throughout the week. With a packed weekend featuring Game 7 NBA playoff basketball, French Open tennis, and a full MLB slate, there are plenty of opportunities to take advantage of odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay promotions. Open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and head to the "Promos" tab to see everything currently available for your state.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.